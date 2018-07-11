Vans Park Series Pro Tour Advances to Vancouver, Canada July 13-14

Vans Park Series returns to Vancouver, Canada on July 13-14, 2018, to bring the world’s best professional park terrain skateboarders back to the legendary Hastings Skatepark for yet another gravity-defying battle of park terrain competition. In only the second stop of the 2018 Pro Tour, the race to earn a spot in the World Championships continues as tour challengers seize the opportunity to better their rankings, while keeping close tabs on leading contenders such as Select Pros Pedro Barros, Ivan Federico, and Karl Berglind, who have finished with outstanding results in the series’ history. With more drama expected, tour competitors are also slated to endure an onslaught of local hopefuls who will be granted the Wildcard opportunity, including past Canadian VPS competitors Riley Boland, Adam Hopkins and James Clarke.

Hastings Skatepark remains one of the most demanding skateboarding courses in the world, exceeding today’s park terrain course criteria and holding court as one of the original park terrain concepts in North American history to date. Returning for the third year in a row, the elite pros of 2018 Vans Park Series Men’s Pro Tour are eager to rule the Hastings Skatepark course once more, in anticipation of the unique potential of the course to produce fast, aggressive and colossal runs.

The 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour will be broadcast live in English for free on ETNlive.com, the ETN app, and vansparkseries.com. The final roster of Select Pros, Challengers and Wildcards for the 2018 VPS Pro Tour is now available online at www.vansparkseries.com.

Vancouver, Canada Skatepark: Hastings Skatepark

Event Dates: July 13th – 14th, 2018

Defending Champion: Pedro Barros

Status: Men’s Pro Tour

Tickets: Free EVENT SCHEDULE

12 JULY, 2018 (PDT) 8:00PM (PDT) EVAN HECOX ART SHOW 13 JULY, 2018 (PDT) 12:00PM (PDT) PRELIMS 6:00PM – 9:00PM (PDT) GET ON BOARD GIRLS SKATE CLINIC 14 JULY, 2018 (PDT) 12:00PM (PDT) SEMI-FINALS LIVE 2:00PM (PDT) FINALS LIVE 9:00PM (PDT) AFTER AFTER PARTY

Vancouver – Saturday, July 14, 12PM PDT

Los Angeles – Saturday, July 14, 12PM PDT

New York – Saturday, July 14, 3PM EDT

London – Saturday, July 14, 8PM GMT+1

Hong Kong – Saturday, July 15, 3PM HKT

Sydney – Sunday, July 15, 5AM AEST

Vans Park Series Canada Schedule

Friday, July 13

VPS Men’s Pro Tour, Prelims

Saturday, July 14

VPS Men’s Pro Tour, Semi-Finals and Finals

GET ON BOARD! GIRLS SKATE CLINIC

Vans is throwing a Get On Board!! Girls Skate Clinic on Friday July 13th from 6pm to 9pm at Strathcona Skatepark.

Strathcona Skatepark

889 Prior St, Vancouver, BC, Canada

6pm to 9pm

EVAN HECOX ART SHOW – THURSDAY, JULY 12TH – VANCOUVER

Evan Hecox is an icon in skateboarding art, he has been the longtime art director for Chocolate Skateboards and the artist behind the 2018 Vans Park Series event art.

Come along to Evens Art Show at 434 Columbia St. Vancouver, BC V6A 2R8

Vans Park Series After Party, Saturday July 14th, 2018 – Fortune Sound, 147 E Pender St