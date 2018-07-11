Vans Park Series Pro Tour Advances to Vancouver, Canada July 13-14

Vans Park Series returns to Vancouver, Canada on July 13-14, 2018, to bring the world’s best professional park terrain skateboarders back to the legendary Hastings Skatepark for yet another gravity-defying battle of park terrain competition. In only the second stop of the 2018 Pro Tour, the race to earn a spot in the World Championships continues as tour challengers seize the opportunity to better their rankings, while keeping close tabs on leading contenders such as Select Pros Pedro Barros, Ivan Federico, and Karl Berglind, who have finished with outstanding results in the series’ history. With more drama expected, tour competitors are also slated to endure an onslaught of local hopefuls who will be granted the Wildcard opportunity, including past Canadian VPS competitors Riley Boland, Adam Hopkins and James Clarke.
Hastings Skatepark remains one of the most demanding skateboarding courses in the world, exceeding today’s park terrain course criteria and holding court as one of the original park terrain concepts in North American history to date. Returning for the third year in a row, the elite pros of 2018 Vans Park Series Men’s Pro Tour are eager to rule the Hastings Skatepark course once more, in anticipation of the unique potential of the course to produce fast, aggressive and colossal runs.
The 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour will be broadcast live in English for free on ETNlive.com, the ETN app, and vansparkseries.com. The final roster of Select Pros, Challengers and Wildcards for the 2018 VPS Pro Tour is now available online at www.vansparkseries.com.
Vancouver, Canada
Skatepark: Hastings Skatepark
Event Dates: July 13th – 14th, 2018
Defending Champion: Pedro Barros
Status: Men’s Pro Tour
Tickets: Free
EVENT SCHEDULE
|12 JULY, 2018 (PDT)
|8:00PM (PDT)
|EVAN HECOX ART SHOW
|13 JULY, 2018 (PDT)
|12:00PM (PDT)
|PRELIMS
|6:00PM – 9:00PM (PDT)
|GET ON BOARD GIRLS SKATE CLINIC
|14 JULY, 2018 (PDT)
|12:00PM (PDT)
|SEMI-FINALS LIVE
|2:00PM (PDT)
|FINALS LIVE
|9:00PM (PDT)
|AFTER AFTER PARTY
WATCH LIVE BROADCAST ON ETN
Vancouver – Saturday, July 14, 12PM PDT
Los Angeles – Saturday, July 14, 12PM PDT
New York – Saturday, July 14, 3PM EDT
London – Saturday, July 14, 8PM GMT+1
Hong Kong – Saturday, July 15, 3PM HKT
Sydney – Sunday, July 15, 5AM AEST
Vans Park Series Canada Schedule
Friday, July 13
VPS Men’s Pro Tour, Prelims
Saturday, July 14
VPS Men’s Pro Tour, Semi-Finals and Finals
LIVE BROADCAST ON ETN
ABOUT ETN
ETN is a digital network created by skateboarders that provides members with a one-of-a-kind experience into the world of skateboarding through unique original shows and live events. As the official live broadcast partner of skateboarding’s premiere contest series, SLS & Vans Park Series, the network continues to pioneer a growing platform for the world’s best skateboarders, while shining a light on the unpredictable, raw, culture of skateboarding. Download the ETN app now or visit ETNlive.com for more information.
ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES
The 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier series for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of four men’s global qualifiers and three women’s global qualifiers spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series World Championships. Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total series purse in excess of $700,000(USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Additional information and live webcast details will be available on the official Vans Park Series iOS app and online.
Follow the Vans Park Series on social media or sign up online now for the latest information on Vans Park Series event details, elite pros, official sanctions and competition formats.
@vansparkseries on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
GET ON BOARD! GIRLS SKATE CLINIC
Vans is throwing a Get On Board!! Girls Skate Clinic on Friday July 13th from 6pm to 9pm at Strathcona Skatepark.
Strathcona Skatepark
889 Prior St, Vancouver, BC, Canada
6pm to 9pm
EVAN HECOX ART SHOW – THURSDAY, JULY 12TH – VANCOUVER
Evan Hecox is an icon in skateboarding art, he has been the longtime art director for Chocolate Skateboards and the artist behind the 2018 Vans Park Series event art.
Come along to Evens Art Show at 434 Columbia St. Vancouver, BC V6A 2R8
Vans Park Series After Party, Saturday July 14th, 2018 – Fortune Sound, 147 E Pender St
Post a reply