Vans Park Series Pro Tour 2018 Huntington Beach Winners: Zion Wright and Kisa Nakamura

In an extraordinary park skating competition by the seashore in Huntington Beach, California, this weekend, Zion Wright took first place in the Men’s VPS competition and Kisa Nakamura took first place in the Women’s VPS competition.

Highlights | 2018 Men’s Pro Tour Prelims – Huntington Beach | Vans Park Series

1st Place – Zion Wright (USA) 90.50 | Huntington Beach, USA | 2018 Men’s Vans Park Series

2nd Place – Pedro Barros (BRA) 87.50 | Huntington Beach, USA | 2018 Men’s Vans Park Series

Highlights | Women’s Pro Tour Prelims – Huntington Beach | Vans Park Series

1st Place – Kisa Nakamura (JPN) 88.23 | Huntington Beach, USA | 2018 Women’s Vans Park Series

2nd Place – Jordyn Barratt (USA) 86.93 | Huntington Beach, USA | 2018 Women’s Vans Park Series

A remarkable showcase of elite park terrain skateboarding swept Huntington Beach as the 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour concluded its exciting final rounds earlier today. The men’s lineup saw an interesting mix of VPS tour challengers and select pros, only to be outshined by event wildcard and winner of the Huntington Beach stop, Zion Wright (USA). Wright proved to be the one to beat, attacking the park with his smooth, all-terrain style and producing the most diverse runs of the day. A rookie pro, Wright took the lead in both semi’s and finals to mark his first-ever victory on the VPS circuit. In second place, one of the most accomplished park skaters, Pedro Barros (BRA) was looking to take it all on the new course design, blasting huge airs at high speed, and landing a switch backside air after time, while rising challenger Jagger Eaton (USA) unleashed his best technical style to secure third. This year’s men’s finals results definitely brought a unique energy to the race, welcoming new faces to the podium just before the penultimate stop in Malmö this September.

In the women’s finals, Japan’s Kisa Nakamura (JPN) returns to the podium once again, demonstrating full control of her consistent, technical style to win 1st place. Offering impressive runs by VPS Select Pros, the final women’s podium featured a strong finish by Jordyn Barratt (USA), rising up from 8th place in the semi’s to take 2nd, and Brighton Zeuner, who landed a big 360 over the ski jump and a kickflip on the big bank to put her in 3rd place overall. For complete results of this week’s contests and to watch the full replay, visit www.vansparkseries.com to re-live the action!

Men’s Pro Tour Podium – 2nd Pedro Barros, 1st Zion Wright, 3rd Jagger Eaton

Women’s Pro Tour Podium – 2nd Jordyn Barratt, 1st Kisa Nakamura, 3rd Brighton Zeuner

Brighton Zeuner. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Jagger Eaton. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Jordyn Barratt. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Kisa Nakamura. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Pedro Barros. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Zion Wright. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Ben Hatchell. Photo by Anthony Acosta

CJ Collins. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Collin Graham. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Greyson Fletcher. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Heimana Reynolds. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Josh Borden. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Luiz Francisco. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Patrick Ryan. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Roman Pabich. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Willy Lara. Photo by Anthony Acosta

Zion Wright. Photo by Anthony Acosta

2018 VPS Men’s Pro Tour, Huntington Beach

Finals Results

1. Zion Wright (USA)

2. Pedro Barros (BRA)

3. Jagger Eaton (USA)

4. Cory Juneau (USA)

5. Heimana Reynolds (USA)

6. Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg (SWE)

7. Luiz Francisco (BRA)

8. Jack Fardell (AUS)

2018 VPS Women’s Pro Tour, Huntington Beach

Finals Results

1. Kisa Nakamura (JPN)

2. Jordyn Barratt (USA)

3. Brighton Zeuner (USA)

4. Bryce Wettstein (USA)

5. Sakura Yosozumi (JPN)

6. Lizzie Armanto (USA)

7. Poppy Starr Olsen (AUS)

8. Nora Vasconcellos (USA)

2018 Men’s Americas Continental Championship Results:

1. Jake Wooten (USA)

2. Heimana Reynolds (USA)

3. Ben Hatchell (USA)

2018 Women’s Americas Continental Championship Results:

1. Dora Varella (BRA)

2. Arianna Carmona (USA)

3. Hunter Long (USA)

Vans Park Series revealed a brand new, custom-spec concrete park built directly on the sand in Huntington Beach, in conjunction with the Vans US Open, the largest action sports festival in the world. With new and unique elements to challenge and inspire the VPS pros, the park features a subtle twist on the center island jump box that incorporates a jersey-barrier inspired spine, along with a variety of re-designed hips, layback banks, and extensions, all arranged in an open-flow format to allow the riders an abundance of different ways to take over the course.

With thousands of spectators descending upon the Vans US Open, the highly-anticipated summer event will feature an immersive creative experience, filled with world-class surf, skate and BMX competitions, in addition to the interactive Van Doren Village, which will host art exhibitions and hands-on creative workshops for attendees. Visit www.vansusopenofsurfing.com for more information.

