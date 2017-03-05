Vans Park Series Australia Global Qualifier Winners + VPS Oceania Continental Champs

The results are in from the 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour Global Qualifiers in Sydney, Australia and the VPS Oceania Continental Championships… Congrats to Tom Schaar, Poppy Starr Olsen and Bowman Hansen! Watch on demand + contest highlights on vansparkseries.com & redbull.tv

VANS PARK SERIES AUSTRALIA GLOBAL QUALIFIER MEN’S FINAL

SKATER TOP RUN

1st TOM SCHAAR 90.26

2nd IVAN FEDERICO 86.60

3rd PEDRO BARROS 86.04

4th MURILO PERES 85.93

5th RAVEN TERSHY 85.06

6th CORY JUNEAU 84.60

7th ALEX SORGENTE 83.20

8th WILLY LARA 81.07

9th TRISTAN RENNIE 79.08

10th CLAY KREINER 76.97

11th RONNIE SANDOVAL 74.01

12th ROMAN PABICH 72.32

13th KEVIN KOWALSKI 70.01

14th OSKAR ROZENBERG HALLBERG 69.40

15th GRANT TAYLOR 64.82

16th JACK FARDELL 64.68

17th GREYSON FLETCHER 64.06

18th CURREN CAPLES 48.95

19th CHRIS RUSSELL 42.33

20th BEN HATCHELL 23.30

2017 VPS Men’s Tour Challenger Rankings

1. Tom Schaar

2. Murilo Peres

3. Willy Lara

4. Tristan Rennie

5. Roman Pabich

VPS Oceania Continental Championships – WOMEN’S RESULTS

Poppy Starr Olsen – Advancing to VPS Women’s World Championships

Shanae Collins

Taniah Meyers

Aimee Massie

Ruby Rockstar Trew

Sari Simpson

Izy Mutu

Hayley Wilson

VPS Oceania Continental Championships – MEN’S RESULTS

Bowman Hansen – Advancing to the World Championships Keegan Palmer Jedd Mckenzie George Richards Lachlan Abbott Kieran Woolley Ethan Copeland Mitchel Howse

Photos by Lee Leal

Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal. Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal.

Chris Russell. Photo by Lee Leal. Chris Russell. Photo by Lee Leal.

Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal

Clay Kreiner. Photo by Lee Leal. Clay Kreiner. Photo by Lee Leal.

Ivan Federico. Photo by Lee Leal. Ivan Federico. Photo by Lee Leal.

Pedro and the Brazilian crew. Photo by Lee Leal. Pedro and the Brazilian crew. Photo by Lee Leal.

Kevin Kowalski. Photo by Lee Leal. Kevin Kowalski. Photo by Lee Leal.

Raven Tershy. Photo by Lee Leal Raven Tershy. Photo by Lee Leal

Ronnie Sandoval. Photo by Lee Leal. Ronnie Sandoval. Photo by Lee Leal.

Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal. Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal.

Clay Kreiner. Photo by Lee Leal. Clay Kreiner. Photo by Lee Leal.

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal. Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal.

Greyson Fletcher, Lee Leal, Christian Fletcher. Photo by Lee Leal. Greyson Fletcher, Lee Leal, Christian Fletcher. Photo by Lee Leal.

Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal. Alex Sorgente. Photo by Lee Leal.

Greyson Fletcher. Photo by Lee Leal. Greyson Fletcher. Photo by Lee Leal.

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal. Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal.

Winners Circler: Ivan Federico, Tom Schaar and Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal. Winners Circler: Ivan Federico, Tom Schaar and Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal.

Josh Borden. Photo by Lee Leal. Josh Borden. Photo by Lee Leal.

Steve Jones in Oz. Photo by Lee Leal. Steve Jones in Oz. Photo by Lee Leal.

Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal. Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal.

Raven Tershy. Photo by Lee Leal. Raven Tershy. Photo by Lee Leal.

Roman Pabich. Photo by Lee Leal. Roman Pabich. Photo by Lee Leal.

Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal. Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal.

Tristan Rennie. Photo by Lee Leal. Tristan Rennie. Photo by Lee Leal.

Willy Lara. Photo by Lee Leal. Willy Lara. Photo by Lee Leal.

Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal. Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal.

Willy Lara. Photo by Lee Leal. Willy Lara. Photo by Lee Leal.

Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal. Tom Schaar. Photo by Lee Leal.

Christian Fletcher. Photo by Lee Leal. Christian Fletcher. Photo by Lee Leal.

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal. Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal.

Raney Beres. Photo by Lee Leal. Raney Beres. Photo by Lee Leal.

Clay Kreiner. Photo by Lee Leal Clay Kreiner. Photo by Lee Leal

Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal. Collin Graham. Photo by Lee Leal.

Kalle Berglind. Photo by Lee Leal. Kalle Berglind. Photo by Lee Leal.

Keegan Palmer. Photo by Lee Leal. Keegan Palmer. Photo by Lee Leal.

Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal. Pedro Barros. Photo by Lee Leal.

Back to back rain delays did not stop the 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour Global Qualifiers in Australia, as twenty of the world’s most talented park terrain skateboarders battled through a lightning round of finals heats, to inevitably crown Tom Schaar the winner of the VPS Australia Global Qualifier. With an exceptional performance leading the qualifiers and flawless runs in today’s finals, the 17-year-old perfectionist swept the crowds with his dynamic flow and precision throughout the custom-spec park terrain course. Tom Schaar’s conclusive win not only grants him the Australia Global Qualifier title, but also places him in the lead in the 2017 VPS Men’s Tour Challenger Rankings. In a well-deserved 2nd place, Ivan Federico’s calculated form and variety of tricks were in full force, while Pedro Barros’ undeterred speed and velocity earned him 3rd. For the full list of rankings and more information on the VPS Men’s Pro Tour, visit www.vansparkseries.com.

The 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier league for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of five men’s global qualifiers and one women’s global qualifier spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series World Championships. The 2017 Vans Park Series World Championships are sanctioned by the International Skateboarding Federation and will be held in September with final date and location to be announced on vansparkseries.com along with live event Webcast and additional Pro Tour details.

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series is the defining event series for global competitive park terrain skateboarding and the first and only point system culminating in the official ISF-sanctioned park terrain skateboarding Continental and World Championships for men and women.

Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total prize purse in excess of $500,000 (USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Additional information and live Webcast details will be available on vansparkseries.com.

Follow the Vans Park Series on social media or sign up online now for the latest information on Vans Park Series event details, elite pros, official sanctions and competition formats.

vansparkseries.com

@vansparkseries on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter