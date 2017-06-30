Vans Park Series at Legendary Hastings Skatepark in Vancouver, Canada July 7-8th

VPS MEN’S PRO TOUR FINALS LIVE BROADCAST AIRS SATURDAY, JULY 8 ON RED BULL TV AT 2pm PST / 5pm EST

Vancouver, CANADA (June 27, 2017) – Vans Park Series (VPS) embarks on the fourth stop of the 2017 Men’s Pro Tour on July 7-8 to showcase world-class park terrain skateboarding action at the legendary Hastings Skatepark in Vancouver, Canada. With only two major global qualifier events left in the season, VPS Challengers will seize the opportunity to better their global rankings, as they compete against the VPS Select Pros in the lead up to park terrain skateboarding’s official VPS World Championships in Shanghai, China on September 23.

The 2017 VPS Men’s Pro Tour semis and finals in Canada will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 8 featuring VPS Select Pros such as Pedro Barros, Curren Caples, Grant Taylor and current World Champion Alex Sorgente as they battle it out against top qualifying Men’s Pro Tour challengers Tom Schaar, Willy Lara, Murilo Peres and many more at Vancouver’s beloved Hastings Skatepark. Also joining the gauntlet are confirmed regional Wildcards Adam Hopkins and Riley Boland, who are true hometown heroes in their own right. To see the full list of VPS Select Pros, Challengers, Tour Wildcards, visit vansparkseries.com/skaters.

As an early experiment in transitional park terrain design from the second great wave of North American skatepark construction, Hastings Skatepark remains one of the most demanding skateboarding courses in the world, even exceeding today’s park terrain course criteria in some areas. Returning for the second year in a row, the skaters of Vans Park Series Men’s Pro Tour cherish the Hastings Skatepark course for its remarkable potential to produce fast, aggressive and colossal runs.

Vans Park Series Canada Schedule

Friday, July 7

VPS Men’s Pro Tour, Prelims

Saturday, July 8

LIVE BROADCAST ON RED BULL TV

VPS Men’s Pro Tour, Men’s Semi-Finals & Finals

Vans Park Series 2017 World Tour

Pro Tour*

Sydney, Australia**

March 4

Serra Negra, Brazil**

April 8

Malmö, Sweden**

May 27

Vancouver, Canada**

July 8

Huntington Beach, USA

August 5

Continental Championships

Oceania Championships

Sydney, Australia

March 5

Europa Championships

Malmö, Sweden

May 26

Asia Championships

Singapore

August 19

Americas Championships

Huntington Beach, USA

August 1

Africa Championships

Location TBA

Date TBA

World Championships*

Shanghai, China

September 23

*Broadcasted live on Red Bull TV

**Men’s-only event

ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES

The 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier series for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of five men’s global qualifiers and one women’s global qualifier spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series World Championships. The men’s and women’s park terrain skateboarding 2017 Vans Park Series World Championships are sanctioned by the International Skateboarding Federation and will be held September 23 in Shanghai, China.

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series is the defining event series for global competitive park terrain skateboarding and the first and only point system culminating in the official ISF-sanctioned park terrain skateboarding select National, Continental and World Championships for men and women.

Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total prize purse in excess of $500,000(USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Red Bull TV is the official Vans Park Series 2017 Men’s Pro Tour media partner. Additional information and live Webcast details will be available on the official Vans Park Series iOS app and online.

ABOUT RED BULL TV

Red Bull TV is a digital video service that features inspirational programming from the world of Red Bull, including live global events and an extensive selection of sports, music and lifestyle entertainment. Red Bull TV is available on the web, connected TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and more. Accessible via the web at www.redbull.tv and its Android, iOS and Windows Phone applications, Red Bull TV is also available as a pre-installed channel on Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs and as a free, downloadable app on Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Nexus Player, Roku Players, Roku TV models and Xbox consoles.

