Vans Park Series Announces 2019 Pro Tour Invitees

The 2019 season of the Vans Park Series kicks off on May 18, 2019 in Shanghai, China. The second stop is set for June 23, 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil followed by the third event on July 13, 2019 in Montreal, Canada and the fourth event on August 10, 2019 in Paris-Chelles, France. This year’s World Championships are scheduled for September 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out all the info and the list of pro tour invitees and go skate!
Returning for a fourth season of historic skateboarding competition, Vans Park Series reveals the official 2019 VPS Pro Tour roster, set to showcase the largest, most sought-after field of exciting park terrain talent from around the world—featuring the top-ranking men and women pros from the 2018 season, along with new Tour Challengers and Wildcards. VPS Select Pros in the men’s division are pre-seeded directly into the semi-finals at every VPS Pro Tour qualifying event, to be met by qualifying Tour Challengers who are in pursuit of valuable points toward their final year-end rankings and a chance to compete in the 2019 VPS World Championships in Salt Lake City, USA. For the first stop of 2019, competitors will head back to Shanghai, China on May 17, for their first chance to build their tour rankings.
Vans Park Series remains committed to endorsing prize parity for men and women at every stop this year. Expanding the opportunity for women talent even further, the 2019 VPS Women’s Pro Tour stops are open for registration at all Pro Tour locations, to present a truly international and diverse range of talent in the women’s field. Prospective women’s competitors are encouraged to enter here. See below for the full list of invitees for the 2019 season.
The 2019 Vans Park Series Pro Tour will be broadcast live on vansparkseries.com, beginning May 18. Adding to the suspense for the first stop, VPS recently announced skateboarding legend Tony Hawk as the newest addition to the team. Hawk will bring a lifetime of expertise to the Vans Park Series premium live broadcast, providing global viewers and listeners with an exhilarating, competitive skateboarding showcase experience.
Vans Park Series
2019 World Championship Tour Invitees*
Select Pros
Alex Sorgente
CJ Collins
Cory Juneau
Jagger Eaton
Patrick Ryan
Pedro Barros
Roman Pabich
Tom Schaar
Men’s Tour Wildcards
Chris Russell
Curren Caples
Greyson Fletcher
Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg
Raven Tershy
Ronnie Sandoval
Men’s Tour Challengers
Ben Hatchell
Clay Kreiner
Heimana Reynolds
Ivan Federico
Jack Fardell
Jake Wooten
Josh Borden
Karl Berglind
Keegan Palmer
Kevin Kowalski
Murilo Peres
Pedro Delfino
Robin Bolian
Sam Beckett
Trey Wood
Tristan Rennie
Vincent Matheron
Vinicius Kakinho
Women’s Select Pros
Brighton Zeuner
Jordan Barratt
Kisa Nakamura
Kokona Hiraki
Nicole Hause
Poppy Starr Olsen
Yndiara Asp
Women’s Wildcards
Lizzie Armanto
Nora Vasconcellos
*To claim their invitations to the 2019 VPS World Championships, invitees are required to compete in three of four VPS Pro Tour global qualifying events, leaving final athlete participation to be confirmed on day of competition. For the 2019 season, all Women’s qualifier events are open for registration to all women’s competitors who are not already on the VPS circuit. Stay tuned towww.vansparkseries.com for final qualifying athlete confirmations for the 2019 VPS Pro Tour.
2019 VANS PARK SERIES PRO TOUR SCHEDULE
Pro Tour
May 18, 2019 – Shanghai, China
June 23, 2019 – São Paulo, Brazil
July 13, 2019 – Montreal, Canada
August 10, 2019 – Paris-Chelles, France
World Championships
September 7, 2019 – Salt Lake City, Utah
