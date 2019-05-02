Vans Park Series Announces 2019 Pro Tour Invitees

The 2019 season of the Vans Park Series kicks off on May 18, 2019 in Shanghai, China. The second stop is set for June 23, 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil followed by the third event on July 13, 2019 in Montreal, Canada and the fourth event on August 10, 2019 in Paris-Chelles, France. This year’s World Championships are scheduled for September 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out all the info and the list of pro tour invitees and go skate!

Returning for a fourth season of historic skateboarding competition, Vans Park Series reveals the official 2019 VPS Pro Tour roster, set to showcase the largest, most sought-after field of exciting park terrain talent from around the world—featuring the top-ranking men and women pros from the 2018 season, along with new Tour Challengers and Wildcards. VPS Select Pros in the men’s division are pre-seeded directly into the semi-finals at every VPS Pro Tour qualifying event, to be met by qualifying Tour Challengers who are in pursuit of valuable points toward their final year-end rankings and a chance to compete in the 2019 VPS World Championships in Salt Lake City, USA. For the first stop of 2019, competitors will head back to Shanghai, China on May 17, for their first chance to build their tour rankings.

Vans Park Series remains committed to endorsing prize parity for men and women at every stop this year. Expanding the opportunity for women talent even further, the 2019 VPS Women’s Pro Tour stops are open for registration at all Pro Tour locations, to present a truly international and diverse range of talent in the women’s field. Prospective women’s competitors are encouraged to enter here. See below for the full list of invitees for the 2019 season.

The 2019 Vans Park Series Pro Tour will be broadcast live on vansparkseries.com, beginning May 18. Adding to the suspense for the first stop, VPS recently announced skateboarding legend Tony Hawk as the newest addition to the team. Hawk will bring a lifetime of expertise to the Vans Park Series premium live broadcast, providing global viewers and listeners with an exhilarating, competitive skateboarding showcase experience.

VPS Select Pro Pedro Barros at 2018 VPS World Championships – Shanghai, China

Vans Park Series

2019 World Championship Tour Invitees*

Select Pros

Alex Sorgente

CJ Collins

Cory Juneau

Jagger Eaton

Patrick Ryan

Pedro Barros

Roman Pabich

Tom Schaar

Men’s Tour Wildcards

Chris Russell

Curren Caples

Greyson Fletcher

Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg

Raven Tershy

Ronnie Sandoval

Men’s Tour Challengers

Ben Hatchell

Clay Kreiner

Heimana Reynolds

Ivan Federico

Jack Fardell

Jake Wooten

Josh Borden

Karl Berglind

Keegan Palmer

Kevin Kowalski

Murilo Peres

Pedro Delfino

Robin Bolian

Sam Beckett

Trey Wood

Tristan Rennie

Vincent Matheron

Vinicius Kakinho

Women’s Select Pros

Brighton Zeuner

Jordan Barratt

Kisa Nakamura

Kokona Hiraki

Nicole Hause

Poppy Starr Olsen

Yndiara Asp

Women’s Wildcards

Lizzie Armanto

Nora Vasconcellos

*To claim their invitations to the 2019 VPS World Championships, invitees are required to compete in three of four VPS Pro Tour global qualifying events, leaving final athlete participation to be confirmed on day of competition. For the 2019 season, all Women’s qualifier events are open for registration to all women’s competitors who are not already on the VPS circuit. Stay tuned towww.vansparkseries.com for final qualifying athlete confirmations for the 2019 VPS Pro Tour.

2019 VANS PARK SERIES PRO TOUR SCHEDULE

Pro Tour



May 18, 2019 – Shanghai, China



June 23, 2019 – São Paulo, Brazil



July 13, 2019 – Montreal, Canada



August 10, 2019 – Paris-Chelles, France

World Championships



September 7, 2019 – Salt Lake City, Utah