Vans Park Series Announces 2018 Pro Tour Invitees

Vans Park Series has announced the official 2018 VPS Pro Tour roster, inviting the top-ranking men and women pros from the 2017 season, along with new Tour Challengers and Wildcards. VPS Select Pros are pre-seeded directly into the semi-finals at every VPS Pro Tour qualifying event, to be met by exclusive qualifying Tour Challengers in pursuit of valuable points toward their final year end rankings and a chance to compete in the 2018 VPS World Championships.

For the Women’s division, Vans Park Series expands the qualification series for the 2018 Women’s Pro Tour with events in Brazil, Sweden and United States, and announces open registration at each stop for all women’s competitors who are not currently on the VPS circuit. Prospective competitors are encouraged to enter here.

The final roster of Select Pros, Challengers and Wildcards for the 2018 VPS Pro Tour is now available online at www.vansparkseries.com.

Vans Park Series

2018 World Championship Tour Invitees*

Select Pros

Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg

Pedro Barros

Tom Schaar

Alex Sorgente

Karl Berglind

Ivan Federico

Cory Juneau

Jack Fardell

Men’s Tour Wildcards

Chris Russell

Fernando Bramsmark

Grant Taylor

Jakko Ojanen

Kevin Kowalski

Raven Tershy

Ronnie Sandoval

Women’s Select Pros

Nora Vasconcellos

Brighton Zeuner

Kisa Nakamura

Lizzie Armanto

Grace Marhoefer

Jordan Barratt

Kihana Ogawa

Yndiara Asp

The 2018 Vans Park Series Pro Tour will be broadcast live and for free on the ETN app, ETNlive.com, and vansparkseries.com.

*To claim their invitations to the 2018 Men’s VPS World Championships, invitees are required to compete in three of four VPS Pro Tour global qualifying events, leaving final athlete participation to be confirmed on day of competition. Women’s VPS World Championships invitees are required to compete in two of three women’s global qualifier events to claim their invitations to the 2018 Women’s VPS World Championships.

For the 2018 season, all Women’s qualifier events are open for registration to all women’s competitors who are not currently on the VPS circuit. Stay tuned to www.vansparkseries.com for final qualifying athlete confirmations for the 2018 VPS Pro Tour.

2018 VANS PARK SERIES

PRO TOUR SCHEDULE

Pro Tour

São Paulo, Brazil

June 2

Vancouver, Canada*

July 14

Huntington Beach, CA

August 4

Malmӧ, Sweden

September 8

World Championships

China

October 27

*Men’s Only Pro Tour Event

