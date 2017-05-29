Vans Park Series – Alex Sorgente Takes First 2017 Men’s Pro Tour Victory in Sweden

Congrats Alex!!!

Vans Park Series congratulates Alex Sorgente for a remarkable first place performance at the VPS Sweden men’s Pro Tour event earlier today. As the current World Champion, Sorgente’s victory marks his second time claiming glory at Kroksbäck Skatepark, after dominating the built-to-spec park terrain course at the VPS World Championships last year.

Demonstrating incredible accuracy and lightning speed throughout his runs, Sorgente remarks, “I’m ecstatic. I can’t believe I won here again. There’s really no limitations at this park, you can go big, long grinds, big airs, everything mixed together makes it really great.”

Tour Challenger Tom Schaar’s precision and trick variety landed him in 2nd place, further securing his Challenger rankings lead and earning him his second podium appearance in the season after winning in Australia in March.

Finally, it was no surprise that the capacity Malmö crowds went wild for local boy Karl Berglind, whose seamless runs and creative combinations in the semi’s and finals put him in 3rd place, securing his first podium placement in the series so far. “I’m speechless,” Berglind gushes. “Just being in the final was a win for me. Everyone was fired up and I needed that pressure on me to step it up.” An honorable mention also goes out to fellow Malmö native Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg, after executing an outstanding miracle run in the Semi’s to send the Sweden audience roaring.

Check out photos and video from an incredible day of skating at Kroksbäck Skatepark, Malmo for Stop No.3 of the 2017 Vans Park Series…

1st Place Run, Alex Sorgente 93.54 | Malmo, 2017 Pro Tour

2nd Place Run, Tom Schaar 88.11 | Malmo, 2017 Pro Tour

3rd Place Run, Karl Berglind 86.49 | Malmo, 2017 Pro Tour

Photos by Anthony Acosta

Photos by Lee Leal

VPS Sweden Men’s Pro Tour – Final Results

1. Alex Sorgente

2. Tom Schaar

3. Karl Berglind

4. Cory Juneau

5. Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg

6. Roman Pabich

7. Pedro Barros

8. Ben Hatchell

VPS Men’s World Championship Tour – Pro Challenger Rankings

1. Tom Schaar

2. Murilo Peres

3. Willy Lara

4. Tristan Rennie

5. Karl Berglind

VPS European Continental Champions: Mens: Rune Glifberg (DEN) and Amelia Brodka (POL)

The third stop on the 2017 VPS Men’s Pro Tour returned to the Kroksbäck Skatepark, the world’s first VPS-certified permanent park terrain competition course, donated in 2016 by the Vans Park Series to the community of Malmö, Sweden on the occasion of the inaugural park terrain skateboarding VPS World Championships for leading the world with their progressive support of the city’s youth through public skateboard programming and initiatives.

Vans Park Series 2017 World Tour

Pro Tour*

Sydney, Australia**

March 4

Serra Negra, Brazil**

April 8

Malmö, Sweden**

May 27

Vancouver, Canada**

July 8

Huntington Beach, USA

August 5

Continental Championships

Oceania Championships

Sydney, Australia

March 5

Europa Championships

Malmö, Sweden

May 26

Asia Championships

Singapore

Date TBA

Americas Championships

Huntington Beach, USA

August 1

Africa Championships

Location TBA

Date TBA

World Championships*

Shanghai, China

September 23

*Broadcasted live on Red Bull TV

**Men’s-only event

ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES

The 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier series for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of five men’s global qualifiers and one women’s global qualifier spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series World Championships. The men’s and women’s park terrain skateboarding 2017 Vans Park Series World Championships are sanctioned by the International Skateboarding Federation and will be held September 23 in Shanghai, China.

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series is the defining event series for global competitive park terrain skateboarding and the first and only point system culminating in the official ISF-sanctioned park terrain skateboarding select National, Continental and World Championships for men and women.

Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total prize purse in excess of $500,000(USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Red Bull TV is the official Vans Park Series 2017 Men’s Pro Tour media partner. Additional information and live Webcast details will be available on the official Vans Park Series iOS app and online.

ABOUT RED BULL TV

Red Bull TV is a digital video service that features inspirational programming from the world of Red Bull, including live global events and an extensive selection of sports, music and lifestyle entertainment. Red Bull TV is available on the web, connected TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and more. Accessible via the web at www.redbull.tv and its Android, iOS and Windows Phone applications, Red Bull TV is also available as a pre-installed channel on Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs and as a free, downloadable app on Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Nexus Player, Roku Players, Roku TV models and Xbox consoles.

vansparkseries.com

@vansparkseries on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter

www.vans.com