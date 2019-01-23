Vans Park Series 2019 Pro Tour Season Schedule

Vans has announced the dates for the Vans Park Series 2019 Pro Tour Season, which kicks off May 18th in Shanghai, China followed by stops in São Paulo, Brazil; Montreal, Canada; Paris-Chelles, France and winding up on September 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the World Championships.

Vans Park Series, the premier park terrain skateboarding tour in the world, today announced the 2019 Pro Tour schedule. Anticipating another historic season in competitive skateboarding culminating into the World Championships, the Vans Park Series (VPS) will touch down in five major countries this year, expanding its programming to equally represent four global Pro Tour qualifiers for men and women, and sustaining its commitment to endorsing prize parity for both divisions.

“Our mission to inspire youth and grow skateboarding participation around the world by promoting skateboarding’s unique and creative culture remains our number one goal,” said Bobby Gascon, global director of action sports, Vans. “With Vans Park Series now in its fourth consecutive year, we are dedicated to growing the foundation for park terrain skateboarding competition and cultivating an elite class of professional athletes who are deserving of international recognition.”

The 2019 VPS World Championships will be hosted for the first time on American soil in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 7. The prospective 2019 men’s and women’s park terrain skateboarding world champions will be crowned before a roaring live audience at Utah State Fairpark. With a premium live webcast produced at every stop, the Vans Park Series will bring an exhilarating competitive skateboarding showcase for local spectators and fans abroad.

Further cementing the series’ mission to grow skateboarding participation worldwide, Vans Park Series plans to support the ongoing development of skate communities through the construction and donation of three state-of-the-art, VPS-certified park terrain skate facilities at select 2019 VPS Pro Tour locations. More details are to be announced on www.vansparkseries.com.

Pedro Barros in Malmö, Sweden, 2018

Photo Credit: Anthony Acosta

2019 VANS PARK SERIES PRO TOUR SCHEDULE

Pro Tour

May 18, 2019 – Shanghai, China

June 22, 2019 – São Paulo, Brazil

July 13, 2019 – Montreal, Canada

August 10, 2019 – Paris-Chelles, France

World Championships

September 7, 2019 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series has made historic progress in the evolution of professional skateboarding and champions its reputation as the first premier league for the park terrain skateboarding discipline. From crowning new Park Terrain World Champions every year since 2016, to building the first-ever VPS-certified park terrain skatepark in the world, Vans Park Series sustains its commitment to growing the participation of skateboarding worldwide, and will continue to promote skateboarding’s creative culture for future generations. Visit vansparkseries.com to learn more.

ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES

The 2019 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier competitive platform for professional park terrain skateboarding. Spanning five countries over a five-month season, the series features four global qualifiers for men and women, and culminates with the official Vans Park Series World Championships to be held in Salt Lake City, Utah in September. Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros, Vans Park Series awards a total series purse in excess of $700,000(USD) and advocates its principal commitment to prize parity for men and women.

Established in 2016, Vans Park Series’ mission is to inspire youth and grow skateboarding participation worldwide by defining a global foundation for park terrain competition that promotes the creative culture of skateboarding. Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Additional information and live webcast details will be available on the official Vans Park Series iOS app and online.

