Vans Park Series 2017 World Championships to Broadcast Live from China Sept 23

The official park terrain skateboarding world title race comes to a head on September 23 in the world-famous Bund waterfront area in central Shanghai, China at the 2017 Vans Park Series (VPS) World Championships. The VPS World Championships will match skateboarding’s elite pros against select continental champions to present the greatest showcase of men’s and women’s park terrain skateboarding talent the world has ever seen in a custom designed and purpose-built, VPS-certified park terrain competition course.
For the first time ever, the VPS World Championships pro field, determined by the cumulative results of five exclusive men’s VPS Pro Tour global qualifiers and a single women’s global qualifier event across a thrilling competitive season spanning five countries and six months, will meet an open field of select VPS Continental Champions in Shanghai, bringing together the world’s best skateboarders for a final showdown event to crown the official men’s and women’s VPS World Champions of Park Terrain Skateboarding and establish next year’s elite VPS Pro Tour class.
Another milestone in the global competitive sport organization of park terrain skateboarding occurred in Singapore August 19-20, 2017, with the official crowning of the world’s first VPS Asia Continental Champions, Kensuke Sasaoka (JPN) and Kihana Ogawa (JPN) to conclude the final 2017 VPS World Championships qualifier event. Both Sasaoka and Ogawa secured their tickets to compete with the pros in Shanghai, representing for their region alongside fellow continental champions in the single, winner-take-all world title contest and their chance to earn a coveted spot on next year’s VPS Pro Tour circuit.
The official 2017 VPS World Championships of park terrain skateboarding will be broadcast live from Shanghai on RED BULL TV and vansparkseries.com on September 23. To see the full list of 2017 results and information on how to enter or watch live, download the free Vans Park Series iOS app now or visit Vans Park Series online.
VANS PARK SERIES 2017 ASIA CONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Men’s Results
1. Kensuke Sasaoka (JPN)
2. Akira Tanaka (JPN)
3. Makoto Nishikawa (JPN)
Women’s Results
1. Kihana Ogawa (JPN)
2. Sky Brown (JPN)
3. Sakura Yosozumi (JPN)
VANS PARK SERIES 2017 MEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD
Select Pros
Alex Sorgente
Ben Hatchell
Cory Juneau
Curren Caples
Greyson Fletcher
Ishod Wair
Ivan Federico
Jack Fardell
Kevin Kowalksi
Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg
Pedro Barros
Raven Tershy
Ronnie Sandoval
Tour Challengers
Tom Schaar
Karl Berglind
Murilo Peres
Willy Lara
Tristan Rennie
CJ Collins
Roman Pabich
Continental Champions
Bowman Hansen (NZL)
Rune Gliberg (DNK)
Patrick Ryan (USA)
Kensuke Sasaoka (JPN)
TBD (Africa)
VANS PARK SERIES 2017 WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD
Select Pros
Brighton Zeuner
Jordyn Barratt
Kisa Nakamura
Tour Challengers
Nora Vasconcellos
Bryce Wettstein
Kody Tamanaha
Grace Marhoefer
Hanna Zanzi
Lizzie Armanto
Yndiara Asp
Continental Champions
Poppy Starr Olsen (AUS)
Amelia Brodka (POL)
Dora Varella (BRA)
Kihana Ogawa (JPN)
TBD (Africa)
VANS PARK SERIES 2017 WORLD TOUR
World Championships*
Shanghai, China
September 23
Broadcasted Live in English, Portuguese, and Mandarin
Pro Tour*
Huntington Beach, USA
August 5
Vancouver, Canada**
July 8
Malmö, Sweden**
May 27
Serra Negra, Brazil**
April 8
Sydney, Australia**
March 4
Continental Championships
Asia Championships
Singapore
August 19
Americas Championships
Huntington Beach, USA
August 1
Europa Championships
Malmö, Sweden
May 26
Oceania Championships
Sydney, Australia
March 5
Africa Championships
Location TBA
Date TBA
*Broadcasted live on RED BULL TV
**Men’s-only event
ABOUT VANS PARK SERIES
The 2017 Vans Park Series Pro Tour is the premier series for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of five men’s global qualifiers and one women’s global qualifier spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series World Championships. The men’s and women’s park terrain skateboarding 2017 Vans Park Series World Championships are sanctioned by the International Skateboarding Federation and will be held September 23 in Shanghai, China.
Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series is the defining event series for global competitive park terrain skateboarding and the first and only point system culminating in the official ISF-sanctioned park terrain skateboarding select National, Continental and World Championships for men and women.
Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total prize purse in excess of $500,000(USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. RED BULL TV is the official Vans Park Series 2017 Men’s Pro Tour media partner. Additional information and live Webcast details will be available on the official Vans Park Series iOS app and online.
ABOUT RED BULL TV
Red Bull TV is a digital video service that features inspirational programming from the world of Red Bull, including live global events and an extensive selection of sports, music and lifestyle entertainment. Red Bull TV is available on the web, connected TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and more. Accessible via the web at www.redbull.tv and its Android, iOS and Windows Phone applications, Red Bull TV is also available as a pre-installed channel on Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs and as a free, downloadable app on Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Chromecast, Nexus Player, Roku Players, Roku TV models and Xbox consoles.
