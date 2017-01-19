Vans Park Series 2017 World Championship Tour Schedule…

The Vans Park Series (VPS), the definitive World Championship park terrain skateboarding competition series, commences its highly-anticipated 2017 VPS Pro Tour in Sydney, Australia with the first Men’s VPS Pro Tour global qualifier event and the inaugural VPS Oceania Continental Championships for men and women. The series kick-off will be held in conjunction with the celebrated Australian Open of Surfing (AOS) March 3-4 in Manly Beach.

Slated to showcase a gamut of emerging park terrain skateboarding talent from all-over the South Pacific region, the VPS Oceania Continental Championships precedes the Men’s VPS Pro Tour global qualifier event, welcoming a new crop of challengers into the park terrain skateboarding field. VPS Continental Champions will advance directly to the VPS World Championships in September. The VPS Continental and World Champions are officially recognized by skateboarding’s governing body, the International Skateboarding Federation (ISF).

The VPS Continental and National Championships are open to all skaters, men and women, meeting proof of regional eligibility and associated entry fees, providing an official path to the Vans Park Series World Championships, and a chance to earn a spot on the 2018 VPS World Tour. Prospective competitors should visit www.vansparkseries.com for information.

With thousands of spectators expected to attend the Australian Open, the Vans Park Series will transform Manly Beach into a thrilling live action arena, highlighting a custom-designed, built-to-spec concrete course. In addition to skateboarding, the AOS will feature more than 300 of the world’s best athletes in surfing and BMX, combined with two days of live music, making the event the largest lifestyle and action sports festival in Australia.

Known for its unrivaled combination of speed, style, flow, amplitude and creativity, park terrain is the fastest growing discipline in competitive skateboarding today. The Vans Park Series is the defining event series for global competitive park terrain skateboarding and the first and only point system culminating in the official ISF-recognized park terrain skateboarding Continental and World Championships for men and women.

Ishod Wair - Photo by Anthony Acosta

Vans Park Series 2017 World Tour Schedule

Global Qualifiers

Australia

March 4*

Brazil

April 8*

Sweden

May 27*

Canada

July 8*

United States

August 1-5

World Championships

United States

September TBA

*Men’s-only event

The 2017 Vans Park Series World Tour is the premier league for professional park terrain skateboarders consisting of five men’s global qualifiers and one women’s global qualifier spanning five countries over six months and culminating with the official Vans Park Series ISF World Championships. The 2017 Vans Park Series ISF World Championships will be held in September with final date and location to be announced at vansparkseries.com along with live event Webcast and World Tour additional details.

Showcasing an international roster of skateboarding’s elite pros and a total prize purse in excess of $500,000(USD), the Vans Park Series uniquely defines the park terrain format with its exclusive points system, judging guidelines and qualifying park terrain course criteria. Additional information and live Webcast details will be available on vansparkseries.com.

