Vans Hosts Girls Skate Jam Featuring Performances by The Kills at House of Vans in Brooklyn and Chicago

There are many amazing contributions to the skate world that can be attributed to the Vans legacy and the Vans Girls Skate Jam is yet another brick in the Off The Wall tradition. The Girls Skate Jam celebrates the expressions and sessions of girl skaters across all ages, and encourages skater girls to come out and show skills, learn and teach others.

The skate world has always had a heavy relationship with its culture and music, and The Kills will be at both the Chicago Girls Skate Jam and the Brooklyn Girls Skate Jam performing and rocking rad vibes!

These events will help cultivate and strengthen the girls skate movement and believe me it’s definitely happening. Girls of all ages are doing everything from grinds to kickflips to 540s, and the ongoing progression is rolling at sonic speed! If you have the opportunity to get there, I suggest you take advantage of these killer events.

- Words by Chris Clicks Digital

Vans, the original action sports brand and icon of creative expression, will host the lastest skate clinic, Girls Skate Jam, on May 18 at House of Vans in Brooklyn and May 19 at House of Vans in Chicago. The events will celebrate the culture of skateboarding as Vans aims to inspire and encourage women of all ages to get on a board and skate. To further showcase the power of skateboarding, The Kills will travel to each event for a special performance. Skateboarding is an amazing way to get girls and women to be more confident, push their limits, and discover what they are capable of. Girls Skate Jam invites women to show off their skills or learn something new at each House of Vans location from 5:00pm to 7:30pm. The event will feature members of New York City-based skateboard collective TheSkate Kitchen including Nina Moran, who has previously hosted the TedTalk "Girls Belong in The (Skate) Kitchen." In addition to the Girls Skate Jam, House of Vans will host an outdoor street market with female vendors and an ongoing art installation by Robin Eisenberg. From 8:00pm to 10:00pm, doors to the House of Vans will re-open for a live performance by The Kills.