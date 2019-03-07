Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 with Prize Purse of $68,000 This Weekend

The Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2019 is on March 8-9th at Van’s Skate Park, 20 City Blvd W # A2, Orange, California. This world class event is sanctioned and organized by World Cup Skateboarding.

Vans, once again is very happy to present the 8th Annual Girls Combi Pool Classic. WCS is inviting the top girl bowl skaters in the world to compete for a prize purse of $68,000.

18 Girls have been invited for both Am Divisions: 14 and Under and the Open Amateur (15 and Over). We’ll feature a best of 3 run format.

Last year’s Pro Champion, Nicole Haus will advance directly to the finals along with the top 9 qualifying skaters. A best of 3 run format will be used in qualifying. A best of 4 run format in the final. 24 Girls have been invited.

Free skating is in effect. Friday, March 8 is check in and organized practice. The comp will start Saturday morning at 9 AM. Please refer to the event schedule below.

DIVISIONS / PURSE

AM – (14 years of age and under – up to 18 skaters, Age refers to the age as of July 1, 2018.)

1st: $1000

2nd: $600

3rd: $400

AM – (Open Amateur 15 years of age and over– up to 18 skaters)

1st: $1000

2nd: $600

3rd: $400

New Pro Purse $65,000:

1st $28,000 6th $2,500

2nd $14,000 7th $2,000

3rd $7,000 8th $1,800

4th $3,500 9th $1,700

5th $3,000 10th $1,600

Event info:

– Free skating is now in effect at the park!

– Guest are welcome.

– Areas closed off for contest is outside street course and combi. There are no bleachers, but chairs will be scattered around.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday March. 8, 2019

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Registration and Check in

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM – Practice Amateurs 14 & Under

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Practice Amateurs 15 & Over

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM – Practice Pros

Saturday March 9, 2019

Competition:

Amateur 14 & Under: 20 minute warm-up, – 3 – 40 second runs, best run –Results are final.

9:00 AM – 9:40 AM – Heat 1

9:40 AM – 10:20 AM – Heat 2

10:20 AM – 11:00 AM – Heat 3

Open Am: 20 minute warm-up, – 3 – 40 second runs, best run – Results are final.

11:00 AM – 11:40 AM – Heat 1

11:40 AM – 12:20 PM – Heat 2

12:20 PM – 1:00 PM – Heat 3

Pros: 20 minute warm-up, – 3 – 40 second runs, best run – Top 9 advance to final along with last year’s champion, Nicole Hause.

1:00 PM – 1:40 PM – Heat 1

1:40 PM – 2:20 PM – Heat 2

2:20 PM – 3:00 PM – Heat 3

3:00 PM – 3:40 PM – Heat 4

3:45 PM Pro Finals – best of 4 runs

4:30 PM Awards

http://wcsk8.com/events/vans-girls-combi-pool-classic-2019