Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2018 With Historic $65,000 Prize Purse

Skateboarding history was made at the seventh annual Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic contest on March 10th as World Cup Skateboarding and Vans invited the top girl bowl skaters in the world to compete for a prize purse of $65,000 at the Vans Skatepark in Orange, California. 18 girls were invited for both Am Divisions: 14 and Under and the Open Amateur (15 and Over), and 24 girls were invited for the pro division to compete at the legendary proving grounds of the combi pool.
In the pro division, Nicole Hause took first place, Jordyn Barratt took home second and Brighton Zeuner came in third. In the amateur 15 and over division, Dora Varella took home first, while Michelle Yoon took second and Gabrielle Brownfield took third. In the amateur 14 and under division, Bella Kenworthy took home first place, while Jordan Santana placed second and Ruby Rockstar Trew came in third.
The level of skateboarding at this year’s event was off the wall and the competition was fierce! New lines were drawn, airs were higher and grinds were more punishing as the girls attacked every run. The plateau, or as we call it, “The Duncan”, one of the most difficult sections of the combi to skate, was absolutely annihilated with Caballaeriels, inverts, backside ollie transfers into the square and rock and roll transfers into the round. The vibe between the competitors was 100% skateboarding, which is just one of the things that makes this contest one of the best in the world.
Support for the women was bigger than ever with poolside cheers and mentoring by Patti McGee, Robin Logan, Laura Thornhill Caswell, Edie Robertson, Cindy Whitehead, Gale Webb, Christian Hosoi, Steve Caballero, Bucky Lasek, Chris Pastras, Jason Lee, Darren Navarrette, Rhino, Joe Hammeke, Bryce Kanights, Mike Miller, Anthony Acosta, Vern Laird, Reda and many more. Congrats to the winners, and thanks to Vans and World Cup Skateboarding and to all the girls that showed up to rip. Special thanks to Kristy Van Doren who stepped up to recognize the girls of skateboarding with a new prize purse for the contest of $65,000! Wow! Go Vans! Go girls! Check out the Juice Magazine “On Location” 3-hour live feed by Dan Levy for all the action.
Juice Magazine "On Location" Live Feed at the Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic 2018. Filming by Dan Levy.
Vans Girls Combi Pool Classic Contest Results:
Pro
|Place
|Name
|Age
|Hometown
|Sponsors
|Purse
|1
|Nicole Hause
|20
|Stillwater, MN
|The House Boardshop, Nike, Antihero Skateboards, Bern Helmets, 187 Knee Pads
|$28,000
|2
|Jordyn Barratt
|19
|Cardiff, CA
|Vans, Powell Peralta, Maie Tickets, Black and Decker, Independent, Bones
|$14,000
|3
|Brighton Zeuner
|13
|Encinitas, CA
|Vans, Frog Skateboards, Red Bull, Independent, Spitfire, Bronson, Mob Grip, Protec Helmets, 187 Killer Pads
|$7,000
|4
|Lizzie Armanto
|25
|Santa Monica, CA
|Birdhouse, Vans, Monster, Independent Trucks, Bones Wheels, Bones Bearings, Baby G & Brostyle
|$3,500
|5
|Poppy Starr Olsen
|17
|Newcastle, Australia
|Vans Australia, Girl is not a 4 letter Word, Ride TSG
|$3,000
|6
|Sakura Yosozumi
|15
|Iwade-shi, Japan
|Five Cross Skatepark, DC Shoes Japan
|$2,500
|7
|Arianna Carmona
|19
|Buena Park, CA
|Identity Boardshop, Moonshine Skateboards, Vibronic Hemp Wheels, Immortal Laces, 187 Killer Pads, S-One Helmets, Grinderz
|$2,000
|8
|Grace Marhoefer
|14
|Cocoa Beach, FL
|Ron Jon Surf Shop, Purps, Pro Tec, Alva Skateboards
|$1,800
|9
|Minna Stess
|11
|Petaluma, CA
|Santa Cruz, Vans, Independent, Bones Wheels, Merge 4 socks, 187 Pads, Girl is Not a 4 Letter Word, Sonoma Old School Skate Shop
|$1,700
|10
|Lea Taylor
|22
|Fountain Valley, CA
|Focus Boardshop, Xto Outfitters, Body Glove, 187 Killer Pads, Getwisefool, Vestal Watches
|$1,500
|11
|Allysha Le
|21
|El Segundo, CA
|Dickies, Creature, Independent, Bones, So Cal Skateshop, Protec, 187 Pads, Doomsayers
|12
|Bryce Wettstein
|14
|Encinitas, CA
|Silly Girl Skateboards, McGills Skateshop, Pride Socks, 187 Killer Pads, Wise Fool, Encinitas Surfboards, Sticky Bumps Surf Wax, Lazy Acres Market
|13
|Julz Lynn
|25
|Fullerton, CA
|Julz Skateboards, S1 Helmets, Ace Trucks, Servant Footwear, Black Fly’s Eyewear
|14
|Karen Jonz
|33
|Santo Andre, Brazil
|15
|Katherine Folsom
|36
|Sacramento, CA
|embassy skateboards, Ace trucks, Girl is not a four letter word, Badass Skate Mom, immortal laces, Kung fu grip tape, speed lab wheels, Nmen Poolservice, XT Outfitters
|16
|Bia Sodre
|22
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Dreamin’ skateboard , Britneys Crew , Kenko Fisio , Niggli Pads
|17
|Kihana Ogawa
|16
|Japan
|Hosoi Skateboards, Hurley, Black Flys, 187 Pads, Stance Socks, Murasaki Park Tokyo, Tokyo Gas
|18
|Spencer Breaux
|14
|Denver, CO
|Poor Sportsman, Vans Rockies, 187 Killer Pads, Triple 8
|19
|Leticia Goncalves
|20
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Vibronic, Dreamn, Mary Jane, Obi, New Skate, 187 Pads, Mightb, Rockstar Bearings
|20
|Erin Wolfkiel
|25
|Liberty Township, Ohio
Amateur 15 & Over
|Place
|Name
|Age
|Hometown
|Sponsors
|Purse
|1
|Dora Varella
|16
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Vans, Kanui, Stance Socks, Hosoi Skateboards, Crazynboard, Bowlhouse
|$1,000
|2
|Michelle Yoon
|14
|Buena Park, CA
|Plain Skateboards
|$600
|3
|Gabrielle Brownfield
|24
|Novelty, Ohio
|Speedlab Wheels, American Nomad Skateboards, Tristar Skateshop, Butthole Ditch
|$400
|4
|Jessie Frietze
|27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Dekult, Silly Girl Skateboards
|5
|Tuling Lam
|31
|Santa Monica, CA
|Pope Skates, Powerflex Wheels, Chapter 7 Clothing, 187 Pads
|6
|Lauren Canoura
|26
|Saint Augustine, FL
|Catalyst Surf and Skate Shop
|7
|Michelle Barnett
|35
|Newport Beach, CA
|Be the Rad
|8
|Stacie Roberts
|29
|Port Orange, FL
|9
|Audrey Indigo
|15
|Mount Pleasant, SC
|Parrot Surf Shop
Amateur 14 & Under
|Place
|Name
|Age
|Hometown
|Sponsors
|Purse
|1
|Bella Kenworthy
|11
|Dana Point, CA
|Pink Helmet Posse, Jacks, S1 Helmets, Billabong, Flow, Krux Trucks & Vans
|$1,000
|2
|Jordan Santana
|14
|Houston, TX
|Hosoi Skateboards, 187 Killer Pads, Powerflex wheel, Immortal Laces, Rastaclat Bracelets, DeKult
|$600
|3
|Ruby Rockstar Trew
|9
|Sydney, Australia
|Pink Helmet Posse, Aloha Manly Style Surf Shop, Monster Skate Park
|$400
|4
|Karen Muto
|11
|Japan
|Pro Shop Bells, Hosoi Skateboards
|5
|Isdora Pacheco
|12
|Florianopolis, Brazil
|Vans, Child, Stance Socks, Extra English, Evoke
|6
|Stella Reynolds
|12
|North Hollywood, CA
|Element, Adidas, Spitfire, Val Surf, Volcom
|7
|Lilly Stoephaius
|10
|Berlin, Germany
|8
|Carlin Makibbin
|10
|Ocean City , Maryland
|Shout out to MATT DOVE!
|9
|Ruby Lilley
|11
|Berlin, MD
|Flow by Aces and 8’s
|10
|Nora Baker
|14
|Fort Collins, CO
|Market Skate Shop, Launch Community through Skateboarding
INVITED SKATERS
|Pros:
|15 & Over Amateurs
|14 & Under Amateurs
|1
|Jordyn Barratt
|1
|Dora Varella
|1
|Isadora Pacheco
|2
|Nicole Hause
|2
|Gabrielle Brownfield
|2
|Karen Muto
|3
|Poppy Starr
|3
|Paige LaBare
|3
|Bella Kenworthy
|4
|Brighton Zeuner
|4
|Gracie Earl
|4
|Carliin Makibbin
|5
|Arianna Carmona
|5
|Michelle Barnett
|5
|Asiya Mercado
|6
|Yndiara Asp
|6
|Olivia Black
|6
|Rory Beaudoin
|7
|Bryce Wettstein
|7
|Leah Ho
|7
|Kody Tamanaha
|8
|Lea Taylor
|8
|Michelle Yoon
|8
|Asahi Kalhara FB
|9
|Julz Lynn
|9
|Halle Gonzalles
|9
|Stella Reynolds
|10
|Allysha Le
|10
|Charity Tahoe Smith
|10
|Sierra Kerr
|11
|Hanna Zanzi
|11
|Lauren Canoura
|11
|Lilly Stoephasius
|12
|Sarah Thompson
|12
|Mami Tezuka
|12
|Poe Pinson
|13
|Grace Marhoefer
|13
|Stacie roberts
|13
|Keet Oldenbeuving
|14
|Autumn Tust
|14
|Riana Saenz
|14
|Jordan Santana
|15
|Spencer Breaux
|15
|Maite Steenboudt
|15
|Chase Barclay
|16
|Zoe Safanda
|16
|Audrey Indigo
|17
|Minna Stess
|17
|Tuli Lam
|18
|Sakura Yosozumi
|19
|Lizzie Armanto
|20
|Nora Vasconcellos
|21
|Amelia Brodka
|22
|Kihana Ogawa
|23
|Kody Tamanaha
|24
|Hunter Long
|25
|Leticia Goncalves
|26
|Bia Sodre
|27
|Katherine Folsom
Girls Combi 2018 from Caro on Vimeo.
Photos by Dan Levy
Post a reply