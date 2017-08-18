Vans Celebrates 25 Years of the Half Cab Honoring Skate Legend Steve Caballero

This fall, the world’s most iconic signature skateboarding shoe, the Vans Half Cab, celebrates 25 years of legendary skateboarding heritage, and honors the one and only, Steve Caballero. Cab, who invented the “Caballerial”, has been pushing the limits of skateboarding since he first stepped on a board at age 12. Cab has not only cemented his spot as one of the best skateboarders on the planet, he has been a member of several punk bands throughout the years including The Faction, whose song “Skate And Destroy” has become an ongoing ethos for skateboarders of all ages. Cab excels at everything he sets his mind to and the enduring timelessness of his signature shoe is just another testament to his skill and many talents. Congratulations to Cabbie and Vans for keeping the spirit of skateboarding alive and well for all of these amazing years.

Originally released in 1992, the Half Cab represents an era of true design innovation. Constructed by street skaters in the early 90s by cutting the collar off the original Vans Caballero pro model and spawning the “lighter, better, faster” version of its predecessor, the iconic signature shoe for Steve Caballero has stood the test of time as a Vans Pro Skate favorite. The Half Cab has indisputably revolutionized performance skate progression, and still to this day, represents the leading-edge modifications in skateboarding footwear for which Vans has come to be known.

An icon in his own right with more than 45 years of influential skateboarding under his belt, from his tenure as part of the original Bones Brigade crew to his decades-long career as a pioneer of skateboarding from vert and park, to street and bowl, Vans honors legend Steve Caballero with the release of two exclusive Half Cab colorways in the token silver anniversary hue and classic black.

Highlighting premium pig suede uppers, metallic silver details, and a tonal embroidered “XXV” on the back heel for a commemorative touch, the 25th Anniversary Vans Half Cab is equipped with Vans Pro Skate’s signature Pro Classics performance innovation, featuring supportive ULTRACUSH HD sockliners for resilient cushioning and advanced comfort, and DURACAP reinforced underlays in high abrasion areas for premium durability and consistent fit.

The Vans Half Cab 25th Anniversary colorways are available now at authorized Vans Pro Skate dealers near you. Visit Vans.com/skate for the dealer locator and more information on the latest Vans performance skate models.

