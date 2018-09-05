Transforming Space: Evolving from the Ground Up

Go check out out Juice Magazine Skate Editor and Stronghold Society Skateparks Director, Jim “Murph” Murphy with a panel of great humans including Bobby Pourier, Jaime Reyes, Tamica Washington-Miller, Roberta Uno and Harry Gamboa Jr. with moderator, Ben Johnson, at ArtChangeUS National Conversation @ Finding A Line at Ford Theatres at2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Los Angeles, CA 90068 on Friday, September 28, 2018 from 4pm-7pm where they will be discussing “Transforming Space: Evolving from the Ground Up”.

Press Release:

Skateboarders have a place-based culture deeply rooted in freedom and crossing boundaries. In their kinetic quest, they both appropriate space and establish it, re-defining informal and formal public spheres. As places transform, what lessons can be learned about the sharing of and struggle for space? Given the rapid gentrification of Los Angeles and other locations, what role does the cultural sector play in envisioning an inclusive future? And, given the shift to a new American plurality, what are the policies and practices that need to be re-imagined?

Join Director of Stronghold Society Skateparks, James Murphy; Associate Director of Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Tamica Washington-Miller; skate pioneer Jaime Reyes; and skateboarder Bobby Pourier for a roundtable discussion with respondents Roberta Uno, Director, ArtChangeUS and visual artist/activist Harry Gamboa Jr.

Moderated by Ben Johnson, Director of Performing Arts, City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

SPACE IS LIMITED

RSVP by 9/25/18 to [email protected] or 323.461.3673

ArtChangeUS: Arts in a Changing America is a project based at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) that seeks to explore and understand the dramatic demographic transformation of the United States and its profound impact on arts and culture.

September 5, 2018

