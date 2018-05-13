Tony Hawk Foundation Skatepark Grants Available Now

The Tony Hawk Foundation Skatepark Grant application window is now open, helping underprivileged communities throughout the U.S. build skateparks with grants up to $25,000. Since 2002, the THF has been helping build free, public skateparks in the U.S. and they have done so in all 50 states. They’ve also linked up a new partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for the Built to Play Skatepark program, which offers up to $250,000 in matching funds for the construction of free, open skateparks in the areas they serve. On top of matching the funds of the Tony Hawk Foundation, they also offer dedicated advocacy training and advisory projects in 16 different counties in Southeast Michigan and Western New York. Applications for both Built To Play Skatepark Grants and the Tony Hawk Foundation skatepark grants are due by June 13, 2018. To apply for grants, go to   www.tonyhawkfoundation.org/skatepark-grants.

Words by Dylan O'Neal

Tony Hawk greets fans at the Ann Arbor, Michigan skatepark in 2014. The new Built To Play Skatepark Program will help fund several more skateparks in the region. Photo: Joe Gall

The Tony Hawk Foundation has announced that its Skatepark Grant application is now live, and community groups throughout the U.S. seeking to build free, concrete, public skateparks that serve at-risk youth are eligible for construction grants up to $25,000.

THF has also announced that special matching grants are available for the construction of public skateparks in underserved areas of Western New York and Southeast Michigan. Created through a partnership between the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Built To Play Skatepark Program offers up to $250,000 in matching funds for the construction of free, public skateparks in the region served by RCWJRF.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation,” said Tony Hawk. “Having helped create skateparks in the region over the past fifteen years, we believe the Built to Play Skatepark Program offers unprecedented resources for eligible communities to build new skateparks for their youth.”

In addition to funding, the program offers dedicated advocacy training and advisory services for projects in RCWJRF’s service area, which includes sixteen counties in Southeast Michigan (Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne) and Western New York (Allegany, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming). For more details about the Built to Play Skatepark Program, or to access the BTP Grant application, visit www.tonyhawkfoundation.org/built-to-play.

Since 2002, the Tony Hawk Foundation has been assisting communities across the U.S. to create free, public skateparks. To-date, 544 THF-assisted skateparks have opened in all 50 States. Communities outside the Built To Play service area can still apply for funding from the Tony Hawk Foundation’s national Grant Program. For details and to access the THF Grant application, visit www.tonyhawkfoundation.org/skatepark-grants.

Applications for both the Built To Play Skatepark Grant and THF’s national Skatepark Grant programs are due June 13, 2018. For more information about public skateparks, their role in the lives of young skaters, and how to get one started in your community, visit the Tony Hawk Foundation’s Public Skatepark Development Guide at www.skatepark.org.

# # #

Tony Hawk Foundation
A charitable, non-profit organization, the Tony Hawk Foundation was established in 2002 by its namesake, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. THF promotes and provides advocacy training and funds for high-quality public skateparks in low-income areas throughout the United States that promote healthy, active lifestyles, and to International programs that enrich the lives of youth through skateboarding.

Domestically, the Foundation’s Skatepark Grant program has awarded over $5.8-million to 596 communities in all 50 States. The Foundation focuses on working with local officials and grassroots, community-based organizations that plan to hire designers and contractors with strong experience designing and building skateparks.

The Foundation’s International Program has provided technical support and awarded $100,000 to assist youth through the Skateistan educational programs in Afghanistan, Cambodia, and South Africa.

The Tony Hawk Foundation was established by a gift from Tony Hawk. Its directors raise additional funds through events, industry donations, and continuing contributions from Tony and other entities. For more information or to make a donation, visit the Foundation’s Web site at www.tonyhawkfoundation.org. You can also visit THF on Facebook and Instagram @tonyhawkfoundation, and on Twitter @THF.

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is a grantmaking organization dedicated primarily to sustained investment in the quality of life of the people of Southeast Michigan and Western New York. The two areas reflect Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.’s devotion to his hometown of Detroit and greater Buffalo, home of his Buffalo Bills franchise. Prior to his passing in 2014, Mr. Wilson requested that a significant share of his estate be used to continue a life-long generosity of spirit by funding the Foundation that bears his name. The Foundation has a grantmaking capacity of $1.2 billion over a 20-year period, which expires January 8, 2035. This structure is consistent with Mr. Wilson’s desire for the Foundation’s impact to be immediate, substantial, measurable and overseen by those who knew him best. For more information visit www.rcwjrf.org.

