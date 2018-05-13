Tony Hawk Foundation Skatepark Grants Available Now

The Tony Hawk Foundation has announced that its Skatepark Grant application is now live, and community groups throughout the U.S. seeking to build free, concrete, public skateparks that serve at-risk youth are eligible for construction grants up to $25,000. THF has also announced that special matching grants are available for the construction of public skateparks in underserved areas of Western New York and Southeast Michigan. Created through a partnership between the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Tony Hawk Foundation, the Built To Play Skatepark Program offers up to $250,000 in matching funds for the construction of free, public skateparks in the region served by RCWJRF. “We’re very excited about our partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation,” said Tony Hawk. “Having helped create skateparks in the region over the past fifteen years, we believe the Built to Play Skatepark Program offers unprecedented resources for eligible communities to build new skateparks for their youth.” In addition to funding, the program offers dedicated advocacy training and advisory services for projects in RCWJRF’s service area, which includes sixteen counties in Southeast Michigan (Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne) and Western New York (Allegany, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming). For more details about the Built to Play Skatepark Program, or to access the BTP Grant application, visit www.tonyhawkfoundation.org/built-to-play. Since 2002, the Tony Hawk Foundation has been assisting communities across the U.S. to create free, public skateparks. To-date, 544 THF-assisted skateparks have opened in all 50 States. Communities outside the Built To Play service area can still apply for funding from the Tony Hawk Foundation’s national Grant Program. For details and to access the THF Grant application, visit www.tonyhawkfoundation.org/skatepark-grants. Applications for both the Built To Play Skatepark Grant and THF’s national Skatepark Grant programs are due June 13, 2018. For more information about public skateparks, their role in the lives of young skaters, and how to get one started in your community, visit the Tony Hawk Foundation’s Public Skatepark Development Guide at www.skatepark.org.