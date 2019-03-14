Tom Remillard airs over Eric Dressen in the name of Bonethrower!

With the all new Bonethrower Series, Santa Cruz Skateboards sent Tom Remillard and Eric Dressen out to go skate the new boards and send something back to share with you all. What no one expected was to see Remillard airing over Eric Dressen. Watch this video to see the full session and what it took to make this awesome over under combo work.

