Tom Groholski Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH TOM GROHOLSKI. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY ROB MERTZ.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

I first saw SurfSkate style long before I ever heard the term. The real rippers like Terry Sullivan, Brian Maples and Lloyd Berlew at the Monster Bowl in New Jersey, during the ‘70s, are all guys who surf.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you?

To me, having a SurfSkate style means to be fluid and smooth, not sketchy and flailing. “Ugly catches wind” as the prophet Bobaba Jones has aptly put it.

Who has the best SurfSkate style?

The person who embodies SurfSkate style to me is Tony Alva. Christian Hosoi would be next, followed by Curtis Hsiang (R.I.P.) who I don’t know if he ever surfed, but his style ruled and was super loose and fluid.

How has surfing influenced skateboarding and how has skateboarding influenced surfing?

The glide is the natural draw to both surfing and skateboarding. The wave has influenced skateboarding in the form of riding the bank and the vertical wall. Couple speed and turning and you have a recipe for progression. Skateboarding has influenced surfing in the maneuver department. Airs and rotations come directly from skateboarding.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

I would say style is important in general. As long as you surf, skate or do both, you can’t help but emulate what you find appealing. Adding your own attitude is what gives you your style. Do what you like to do, how YOU like to do it.

Tom takes a three-ler to the oververt section of the Farm ramp in North Carolina back in the ‘80s, which is the closest thing to the Cherry Hill 3/4 pipe you could flashback to for this OG Cherry Hill ripper! Photo © Mertz Tom takes a three-ler to the oververt section of the Farm ramp in North Carolina back in the ‘80s, which is the closest thing to the Cherry Hill 3/4 pipe you could flashback to for this OG Cherry Hill ripper! Photo © Mertz

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

