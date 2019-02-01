Tim Kerr Surf Skate Style

SURF SKATE STYLE WITH TIM KERR. INTERVIEW BY JUICE MAGAZINE. PHOTO BY TONY WEST.

When did you first hear of SurfSkate style?

Well, I’m from the ‘60s generation when Beach Boys, surfing and skateboarding all meant surf, so there was no skate style. I grew up surfing and started skating because of it. Skating has always been surfing to me.

What does SurfSkate style mean to you and who has the best surf skate style?

It’s when you see someone on a skateboard and, right off, you can tell that they surf. Anyone that is riding the face of a wave, in their mind, when they are on the cement, and having fun doing it has surf skate style!

How has surfing influenced skateboarding, and skateboarding influenced surfing?

Skateboarding was an extension of surfing at first. It went to the next level when urethane wheels were introduced. Soon people started adapting what they were doing on a skateboard to surfing.

Is SurfSkate style important today?

To each his own, but I for one will take style any day. It emphasizes the fluidity of the motion.

Tim Kerr cruises with 100% surfskate style. Photo ©

JUICE MAGAZINE SURF SKATE STYLE STORY:

The influence of surfing on skateboarding has been discussed since the beginning of both, yet we have now entered a new era, where skateboarding has returned the favor with its own unique influence on the surfing world. In order to get to the core of this cross over and to try to define the origins and current state and status of surf skate style, we’ve interviewed some of the most innovative skateboarders, surfers, artists, documentarians, photographers, filmmakers and musicians on the planet. In honor of the great, Shogo Kubo, who once said, “To me, style is everything…” welcome to our exploration of Surf Skate Style featuring interviews with Aaron Murray, Aaron Astorga, Abraham Paskowitz, Art Brewer, Bennett Harada, Brad Bowman, Brandon Cruz, Brian Brannon, Carter Slade, Chris Miller, Chris Strople, Christian Fletcher, Christian Hosoi, Craig Stecyk III, Darren Ho, Dave Tourje, David Hackett, Dennis Martinez, Dibi Fletcher, Don Redondo, Eric Britton, Garrett McNamara, Gerry Lopez, Glen E. Friedman, Greg Falk, Greg Galbraith, Greyson Fletcher, Herbie Fletcher, James O’Mahoney, Jef Hartsel, Jeff Ament, Jeff Divine, Jeff Ho, Jim Fitzpatrick, Jim Gray, John Van Hamersveld, Jonathan Paskowitz, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Kalani David, Keith Morris, Kirra Kehoe, Larry Bertlemann, Laura Thornhill, Lizzie Armanto, Marc Emond, Michael Denicola, Michael Early, Nano Nobrega, Nathan Fletcher, Nathan Florence, Neil Stratton, Norton Wisdom, Pat Bareis, Randy Katen, Ray Flores, Rob Nelson, Robert Trujillo, Scott Oster, Shane Allen, Shaun Tomson, Shota Kubo, Solo Scott, Stacy Peralta, Steve Alba, Steve Olson, Takuji Masuda, Terry Nails, Tim Curran, Tim Hendricks, Tim Kerr, Tom Groholski, Tony Alva, Wes Humpston and Zach Miller.

