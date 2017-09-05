Tim Brauch Foundation Bowl Contest Coming Up This Weekend

The next stop of the World Cup Skateboarding Concrete Bowl Series will take place September 9 & 10, 2017 at the Lake Cunningham Regional Skatepark in San Jose, CA, with a total prize purse of $50,000. The event is the 19th annual Tim Brauch Foundation Bowl Contest continuing a tradition set so many years ago in honor of a great skateboarder and a gentleman, who charmed the skateboarding world with his unique and energetic style of skateboarding that led him to become World Champion! The Tim Brauch Memorial Fund Foundation is proud to present this year’s event and welcomes the top skaters from around the country and the world to San Jose, CA. Tim’s hometown! New this year the Pros, Women Pros and Grand Masters will compete on Saturday September 9. There will also be a Meet and Greet/ Art Show gathering on Friday evening, September 8 at the park. All Amateur Division Competitions for Men and Women are scheduled on Sunday, September 10. The Tim Brauch Foundation provides outreach programs in action sports. Each of these programs offers a value-based leadership curriculum that enhances the participants experience by promoting creativity and integrity, all while participating in an outdoor sport camp environment and therefore supporting an active lifestyle. For more information please go to:

http://www.timbrauch.com/foundation.html PRIZE MONEY – $50,000

Pro – $23,000 Pro Women – $13,500 Masters – $13,500 1. $10,000 1. $6,000 1. $6,000 2. $6,000 2. $3,000 2. $3,000 3. $2,500 3. $2,000 3. $2,000 4. $1,500 4. $1,000 4. $1,000 5. $1,000 5. $600 5. $600 6. $600 6. $500 6. $500 7. $700 7. $400 7. $400 8. $400 9. $300 10. $200

DIVISIONS:

Helmets Required! Yes, this is a tough one, but it’s the Park’s rules, so please come prepared to deal with this, all in honor of Tim Brauch! All skaters must pre-register and be pre approved by WCS.

Pros – 25 spots

Masters (40 & Over) – 24 skaters

Women Amateur– 15 and under – 12 skaters

Women Amateur– 16 and over – 12 skaters

Women Pro – 24 skaters

Amateur (15 & under) – 28 skaters

Amateur (16 & over) – 28 skaters

Entry Fee: $50 – Limited entry by Invitation or Approval! Please Pre Register by sending an email to Don Bostick at: [email protected] – An entry form will be emailed. You will need to pay the entry fee at the contest. Cash only!

SCHEDULE:

Friday, September 8, 2017

Organized Practice:

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Pros

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM – Girl Pros

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Grand Masters

7:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Amateur Boys 14 & Under

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM – Amateur Men 15 & Over

Saturday, September 9, 2017

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Registration and Organized Practice

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM – Pro Girls Open Practice

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM – Grand Masters Practice – Heat 1

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM – Grand Masters Practice – Heat 2

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM – Pro Practice – Heat 1

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Pro Practice – Heat 2

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM – Pro Practice – Heat 3

Grand Masters Men – Qualifier (20 – 24 skaters)

Top 6 to Finals + Mitch Mendez (2016 winner)

12:30 PM – Heat 1 – 10 minute warm-up – 3 – 40 second runs, best run

1:00 PM – Heat 2

Pro Women –Qualifier – 10 minute warm-up – 3 – 40 second runs, best run

Top 6 to finals + Arianna Carmona (2016 winner)

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM – Heat 1

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM – Heat 2

Pro Men – Qualifier – top 6 to finals + Colin Graham (2016 winner)

3 – 40 second runs, best run

2:30 PM – Heat 1

3:00 PM –- Heat 2

3:30 PM – Heat 3

4:00 PM – Heat 4

Pro Women Finals – 4 – 40 second runs, best run

4:30 PM

Masters Finals – 4 – 40 second runs, best run

5:00 PM

Pro Finals – 4 – 40 second runs, best run

5:30 PM

Awards

6:15 PM

Registration/Check in/Amateur Organized Practice

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Amateurs 14 & Under

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM Girls

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM Amateurs 15 & Over

Sunday, September 10, 2017

8:30AM – Registration/Check in and Organized Practice

Amateur Men – 14 & Under Amateurs– top 6 to Final

9:00 AM – 9:30 AM Practice Heat 1

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM Practice Heat 2

10:00 AM – Heat 1 – 10 minute warm-up – 3 – 40 second runs, best run

10:30 AM – Heat 2

Amateur Men – 15 & Over Amateurs– top 6 to Final

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM Practice Heat 1

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM Practice Heat 2

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM Heat 1 – 10 minute warm-up – 3 – 40 second runs, best run

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM Heat 2

Amateur Women (14 & Under Girls)

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM Amateur Girls Practice

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Amateur Girls Competition – 3 – 40 second runs, best

Amateur Men 15 & Under Final- 3 – 40 second runs, best run

2:00 PM

Amateur Men 16 & Over Final – 3 – 40 second runs, best run

2:40 PM

Awards

3:30 PM

DIRECTIONS:

From North Bay: 101 South, Exit Tully Road East, Left into Lake Cunningham Regional Park

From the East Bay: 880 South, to 101 South, Exit Tully Road East, Left into Lake Cunningham Regional Park

From South San Jose: 87 North, to 280 South, Exit Capital Expressway, Left on Tully, Left into Lake Cunningham Regional Park

From West San Jose: 280 South, Exit Capital Expressway, Left on Tully, Left into Lake Cunningham

For more info, go to http://www.wcsk8.com/events/tim-brauch-bowl-contest