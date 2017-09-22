“This Common Thread” Pop Up Art Show Supporting Suicide Prevention

Miishkooki Art Space and Hope for the Day will be hosting ” This Common Thread ” A visual stimulation of Art & Photography by over 30 of the most influential artists in skateboarding. All artwork will be raffled off the night of the show with proceeds going to “Hope for the Day ” to help support suicide prevention and mental health.  Show is from 6-10pm tonight, Sept 22nd, at Bridge 410  located at 410 N Paulina Street, Chicago, IL. Free beer provide by Whiner Beer Co. and support from Uprise Skateshop and Remind Insoles. DJ set by Johnny Fonseca. 

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
