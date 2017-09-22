“This Common Thread” Pop Up Art Show Supporting Suicide Prevention

Miishkooki Art Space and Hope for the Day will be hosting ” This Common Thread ” A visual stimulation of Art & Photography by over 30 of the most influential artists in skateboarding. All artwork will be raffled off the night of the show with proceeds going to “Hope for the Day ” to help support suicide prevention and mental health. Show is from 6-10pm tonight, Sept 22nd, at Bridge 410 located at 410 N Paulina Street, Chicago, IL. Free beer provide by Whiner Beer Co. and support from Uprise Skateshop and Remind Insoles. DJ set by Johnny Fonseca.