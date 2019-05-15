The Tony Alva Story Documentary World Premiere Q&A Session

Juice Magazine had the great honor to be invited to see the new Tony Alva Story documentary in its second rendition with editing by Christian White and directed by Buddy Coan Nichols and Rick Charnoski of the Sixstair crew for Jeff Grosso’s Loveletters to Skateboarding, presented by Vans, which debuted at the Newport Beach Film Festival on April 27, 2019.

The Q&A session after the show was moderated by Chris Nieratko who hosted a panel complete with Tony Alva, Jeff Grosso, Buddy Coan Nichols, and Rick Charnoski with a special appearance by Steve Van Doren of Vans.

The topics discussed included an overview of the movie project and TA’s take on living life one day as time as well as Stacy Peralta trying to snake waves from TA, and the infamous Alva posse team photo as well as traveling the world with Steve Van Doren and Vans’ forever commitment to skateboarders. Check it out and stay tuned for a screening of the movie coming your way one day soon.

Q&A Session Video filming by Dan Levy featuring photos by Dan Levy, Eric Dressen, Wynn Miller, Rhino, Ted Terrebonne, Ben Colen, Steve Gross, Tsuyoshi Nishiyama,



Steve Caballero and Tony Alva. Photo by Dan Levy

Steve Van Doren, Tony Alva and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

Cholo of Scum Skates and Jackie. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeff Grosso and Omar Hassan. Photo by Dan Levy

Jeff Ho and Steve Caballero. Photo by Dan Levy

Ray Flores and Professor Paul Schmitt. Photo by Dan Levy

Eric Arab Groff and Buddy Coan Nichols. Photo by Dan Levy

Neckface and Jason Landau. Photo by Dan Levy

John Lucero and Lance Mountain. Photo by Dan Levy

Dave Duncan, Tony Alva and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy

The 20th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival is thrilled to announce its Action Sports Film Series presented by Vans. Highlights include the World Premiere of The Tony Alva Story and North American Continental Premiere of Heavy Water.

The Tony Alva Story Presented By VANS

“61-year-old Tony Alva is considered by many to be the godfather of modern day skateboarding. Alva’s brand of aggression and bravado paved the way for skating as we know it. This film chronicles Tony Alva’s humble beginnings on the streets of Santa Monica to his rise to superstardom as part of the legendary Z-Boys, a punk skater subculture. His inevitable implosion and his ultimate rise from the ashes to accept his rightful place as a beacon of hope has given inspiration for generations of skateboarders all over the world.”

An interactive panel featuring skateboard legend Tony Alva, Jeff Grosso, directors Rick Charnoski and Coan “Buddy” Nichols followed the screening.

The first version of the Tony Alva Story was shown in a special private screening in 2018.