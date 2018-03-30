The Melvins debut “Embrace The Rub” Video from New Album

The Melvins, who recently announced the April 20 release of Pinkus Abortion Technician (Ipecac Recordings), have debuted the Mackie Osborne directed video for “Embrace The Rub” (https://youtu.be/cnbeRJGygtg).
“’Embrace The Rub’ is a Steven McDonald penned, punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag,” explained Dale Crover. “For some reason, I decided that this tune really needed a piano part.”
The eight-song album is the band’s first to feature two bass tracks on every song, with the bass players being Steve McDonald (Redd Kross, OFF!) and Jeff Pinkus (Butthole Surfers). The Melvins previously shared the song “Stop Moving To Florida” (https://youtu.be/zqj1c_DrYBY) from the forthcoming release. Pinkus Abortion Technician pre-orders are available now (http://smarturl.it/MelvinsPinkus) with digital pre-orders including an instant download of both “Stop Moving To Florida” and “Embrace The Rub.”
The band embarks on a 10-week North American tour on April 26. The trek will feature the Melvins as a four-piece with both Pinkus and McDonald joining Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover.
Tour dates:
April 26 San Diego, CA Casbah
April 27 Tucson, AZ The Rock
April 29 Dallas, TX Tree’s
April 30 Austin, TX Mohawk
May 1 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
May 3 Baton Rouge, LA Spanish Moon
May 4 Birmingham, AL Zydeco
May 5 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
May 6 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theater
May 7 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
May 9 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
May 10 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
May 11 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
May 12 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
May 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
May 14 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre
May 16 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
May 18 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
May 19 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater
May 20 Louisville, KY Headliner’s Music Hall
May 22 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley
May 23 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone
May 24 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room
May 25 Kansas City, MO Record Bar
May 26 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
May 27 Norman, OK Opolis
May 29 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
May 30 Flagstaff, AZ The Green Room
May 31 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
July 12 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
July 13 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
July 14 Fresno, CA Strummer’s
July 16 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
July 17 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver
July 19 Seattle, WA Neumo’s
July 20 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
July 21 Vancouver, BC Venue Nightclub
July 24 Edmonton, AB Union Hall
July 25 Calgary, AB Marquee Room
July 27 Winnipeg, MB Pyramid Cabaret
July 28 Fargo, ND The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)
July 29 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
July 30 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
July 31 Chicago, IL Park West
August 2 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
August 3 Detroit, MI El Club
August 4 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
August 5 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
August 6 Rock Island, IL Rock Island Brewing Company
August 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s
August 8 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
August 10 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
August 11 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
August 13 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
August 14 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon
August 16 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
