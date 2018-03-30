The Melvins debut “Embrace The Rub” Video from New Album

The Melvins, who recently announced the April 20 release of Pinkus Abortion Technician (Ipecac Recordings), have debuted the Mackie Osborne directed video for “Embrace The Rub” (https://youtu.be/cnbeRJGygtg).

“’Embrace The Rub’ is a Steven McDonald penned, punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag,” explained Dale Crover. “For some reason, I decided that this tune really needed a piano part.”

The eight-song album is the band’s first to feature two bass tracks on every song, with the bass players being Steve McDonald (Redd Kross, OFF!) and Jeff Pinkus (Butthole Surfers). The Melvins previously shared the song “Stop Moving To Florida” (https://youtu.be/zqj1c_DrYBY) from the forthcoming release. Pinkus Abortion Technician pre-orders are available now (http://smarturl.it/MelvinsPinkus) with digital pre-orders including an instant download of both “Stop Moving To Florida” and “Embrace The Rub.”

The band embarks on a 10-week North American tour on April 26. The trek will feature the Melvins as a four-piece with both Pinkus and McDonald joining Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover.

Tour dates:

April 26 San Diego, CA Casbah

April 27 Tucson, AZ The Rock

April 29 Dallas, TX Tree’s

April 30 Austin, TX Mohawk

May 1 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 3 Baton Rouge, LA Spanish Moon

May 4 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

May 5 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

May 6 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theater

May 7 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 9 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

May 10 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

May 11 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

May 12 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

May 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 14 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

May 16 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

May 18 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

May 19 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

May 20 Louisville, KY Headliner’s Music Hall

May 22 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

May 23 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone

May 24 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

May 25 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

May 26 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

May 27 Norman, OK Opolis

May 29 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

May 30 Flagstaff, AZ The Green Room

May 31 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

July 12 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

July 13 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

July 14 Fresno, CA Strummer’s

July 16 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

July 17 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

July 19 Seattle, WA Neumo’s

July 20 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

July 21 Vancouver, BC Venue Nightclub

July 24 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

July 25 Calgary, AB Marquee Room

July 27 Winnipeg, MB Pyramid Cabaret

July 28 Fargo, ND The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)

July 29 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

July 30 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

July 31 Chicago, IL Park West

August 2 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

August 3 Detroit, MI El Club

August 4 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

August 5 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre

August 6 Rock Island, IL Rock Island Brewing Company

August 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

August 8 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

August 10 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

August 11 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

August 13 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

August 14 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon

August 16 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

-30-

www.facebook.com/melvinsarmy

www.twitter.com/melvinsdotcom

www.instagram.com/melvinsdotcom