The Fakies and Jeff Ho Party on May 26 at Juice Magazine in Venice Beach

Juice Magazine is kicking off Memorial Day Weekend with The Fakies, on May 26th at 8pm at Juice Magazine HQ in Venice Beach, California, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Thanks to Dave Duncan who will also be celebrating his birthday that night! Happy Birthday @doubleddunc ! We will also be celebrating Jeff Ho’s Skateboarding Hall of Fame Icon Induction with the Venice familia! Come check out some OG ripriders jammin’ some skateRAWK and spreadin’ the skate luv. RSVP required. Email your name to [email protected] to get on the guest list.

Jeff Ho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Happy Birthday Double D!

Dave Duncan, Kristen Rew and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

THE FAKIES are four ne’er-do-wells from Smallsville, way up in the Pac Nor’West, who’ve been skating together since the ‘70s… holding the Dogtown torch in a place that wasn’t on a whole lotta folks’ radar way back when.

The Fakies. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Stats:
-Total years skating: 175
-Total years skating together: 165
-The Fakies band practice days per year: possibly a dozen (They barge it like a backyard pool or bomb it like a hill).

🔥🔥🔥

Stay up to date with The Fakies at https://www.facebook.com/thefakiesband/

#skate #skaterawk #Venice#JuiceMagazine #memorialdayweekend

Information

Written by May 24, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.