Juice Magazine is kicking off Memorial Day Weekend with The Fakies, on May 26th at 8pm at Juice Magazine HQ in Venice Beach, California, sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Thanks to Dave Duncan who will also be celebrating his birthday that night! Happy Birthday @doubleddunc ! We will also be celebrating Jeff Ho’s Skateboarding Hall of Fame Icon Induction with the Venice familia! Come check out some OG ripriders jammin’ some skateRAWK and spreadin’ the skate luv. RSVP required. Email your name to [email protected] to get on the guest list.

Jeff Ho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital Jeff Ho. Photo by @ChrisClicksDigital

Happy Birthday Double D!

Dave Duncan, Kristen Rew and Jeff Ho. Dave Duncan, Kristen Rew and Jeff Ho. Photo by Dan Levy

THE FAKIES are four ne’er-do-wells from Smallsville, way up in the Pac Nor’West, who’ve been skating together since the ‘70s… holding the Dogtown torch in a place that wasn’t on a whole lotta folks’ radar way back when.

The Fakies. Photo by The Fakies. Photo by Olga Aguilar

Stats:

-Total years skating: 175

-Total years skating together: 165

-The Fakies band practice days per year: possibly a dozen (They barge it like a backyard pool or bomb it like a hill).

🔥🔥🔥

Stay up to date with The Fakies at https://www.facebook.com/thefakiesband/

