The El Gato Classic Celebrating 40+ Years of Bowl Contests

The El Gato Classic is only 2 weeks away! It’s all set to go down on January 26-27, 2018 in Palm Springs, California, and rumor has it that this may be the last one. Let’s hope not. Either way, you should get your tickets now for this celebration of skateboarding, skateboarders and skateboarding history as well as its future. Tickets are available at www.elgatoclassic.com/tickets. Word on the street is that Tony Alva’s band, His Eyes Have Fangs, will be playing, along with Allen Losi’s band, Less Than Zero. William Sharp and Ozzie Ausband will be on hand with copies of their new book “Back In The Day” available for purchase, and Robert Vargas will also be displaying his collection of artistic renditions of the legends. KC Armstrong will be exhibiting his photographs of the skateboarders he’s captured over the last few years, and, of course, there will be skateboarding, and lots of it.

Event Schedule:

Friday, Jan. 26

7 PM: Legends Welcome Reception (Private Ticketed Event)

8 PM: Art Exhibit – FREE (at Hard Rock Hotel)

Saturday, Jan. 27

10 AM: Legends Expression Session: Tickets Available (Palm Springs Skatepark)

7 PM: Legends VIP Meet & Greet (Private Ticketed Event)

8 PM: Concert: $30 AT THE DOOR (at Hard Rock Hotel)

Legends’ events have been increasing in popularity as new skaters are learning about and paying respect to the “founding fathers” of the sport. Inspired to create a unique event in the Coachella Valley, that catered to a new demographic and unite skateboarders across all generations, the El Gato Skateboard Classic was born.

As Eddie has shared his vision for the event, excitement has spread with fans and industry professionals. Tony Hawk, clearly the largest name in skateboarding today immediately signed on and will be featured with other legendary skaters for this historic event.

Flyer art by Gonz.