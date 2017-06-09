The Dwarves, JFA, The Bollweevils and iAttack in Chicago

The Dwarves, JFA (Jody Fosters Army), The Bollweevils, and iAttack played Reggie’s Rock Club in Chicago last week in what was probably one of the best punk rock/skate rock show line-ups that anyone could have asked for. This was a highly anticipated show since it was first announced a few months ago and it was the return of JFA to Chicago for the first time in over two decades.

The night was a non-stop, high-speed, punk rock event starting with the opening band, Decent Criminals (that sorry to say we missed). The night rolled into high gear like a pair of Abec 9 bearings with bands like iAttack and the Bollweevils setting the pace of what was to come, and followed up by the return of JFA that really got the crowd into full participation and set the tone for the Dwarves to take the stage and close out the night with what felt like minutes as they blazed through the album “The Dwarves Are Young And Good Looking” from front to back. This was one of my favorite shows this year by far.

Words, photos and video by Marfa Capodanno

JFA



The Dwarves



iAttack



The Bollweevils



The Dwarves

The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Dwarves. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

JFA

JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno JFA. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Bollweevils

The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno The Bollweevils. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

iAttack

iAttack. Photo by Marfa Capodanno iAttack. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

iAttack. Photo by Marfa Capodanno iAttack. Photo by Marfa Capodanno

iAttack. Photo by Marfa Capodanno iAttack. Photo by Marfa Capodanno