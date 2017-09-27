The Cadillac Tramps “Life On The Edge” Documentary Screenings

The Cadillac Tramps “Life On The Edge” Movie in select theaters October 11th and on demand and digital on October 13th. See it in select theaters in Orange County and Los Angeles on October 6th.

Synopsis:   The 1990s were THE time for the Orange County California music scene with hometown bands, The Offspring, No Doubt, Sugar Ray, and Social Distortion blowing up the mainstream and selling millions of records around the world.

Meanwhile, the Kings of that same scene, The Cadillac Tramps, dissolve at the peak of their success and its members splinter into various modes of success, failure, addiction, incarceration, family life and stardom.

The Cadillac Tramps – Life On the Edge is a heartwarming, heart breaking, inspiring and cautionary tale of brotherhood across time and how lead singer, Michael “Gabby” Gaborno’s struggle with terminal illness, reignites their bond, their music and their popularity.

Clip of DOA’s Joey Keithly talking about playing a show with the Cadillac Tramps

Joey Keithley of DOA from Nadine Records Media on Vimeo.

https://www.cadillactrampsdocumentary.com/

Upcoming Screenings:

Friday, October 6th 2017 – 7pm
Special Screening to Celebrate Gabby’s Birthday w/After Party at Diegos featuring  Jonny Two Bags & Salvation Town, with special sneak peak spinning of the Cadillac Tramps 30th Anniversary Double Album!
The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana California
Sponsored by Baja United
SOLD OUT.
Tuesday, October 10th 2017 – 7:30pm
Official Premiere with Q&A with Director Jamie Sims Coakley and members of The Cadillac Tramps. Special Memorabilia Give-Aways!
The Downtown Independent Theater, Los Angeles California
Click here for limited tickets:
Limit Run @ Downtown Independent, DTLA
October 11th – October 16th – Various Times
Enjoy the story of The Cadillac Tramps on the big screen!
The Downtown Independent Theater, Los Angeles California
Click Here for tickets:

R.I.P. Gabby.

