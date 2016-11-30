The Art Wave Rocks Malibu with Steve Olson, King Baby & Can’t Stop Goodboy

THE ART WAVE ROCKS MALIBU with an art show and fundraising event benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu. This unique and intriguing show will feature work by Steve Olson, Can’t Stop Goodboy and King Baby. Come through and check out this fabulous compilation by three renowned and collectible artists, consisting of accessories, leather, artwork, jewelry, flags and gifts, curated by Deborah Daine. Total Rock N Roll! Opening reception: Saturday, December 3, 2016, 5-9pm. Open House: Sunday, December 4, 2016 from 11-5pm at Jamestown Malibu Village, 23359 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265. Please RSVP to [email protected], Executive Director of The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu or 310.457.1400. Sponsored by Patricia Taylor, in 8 Productions, LLC, Michael and Cheryl Torrey, Jamestown Malibu Village, Mulberry Love and Jun Beverages.