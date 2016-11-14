Texas KingFest SkatePunk Campout

This year marks the eighth annual King Fest, Skate Punk Campout at Doug King’s compound. I’ve never been to Brewce Martin’s Skatopia, but from what I have seen, I’d have to call this the Texas version. This gathering is a fundraiser for more ‘crete to complete the snake run that will lead to an 11-foot bowl. Last year the turnout was slow due to bad weather. This year we were blessed by the skate Gods with perfect conditions. Kingfest is a non-stop, full-court press of all night skating, bands, bonfires, fireworks, storytelling, beer drinking, moshpits, thrills and spills.

More than 1oo tents and campsites are spread throughout the property, and everybody is here for the same cause. Skate to create – create more tranny. Crews drove many miles to be a part of this including: Embassy, JAK’s, Cockfight, GTS Crew, Dirty Boyz, Dallas crew, El Paso and Virginia Beach… It’s a gathering of shredders from all over. Collin Graham, Ben Johnson, Raney Beres, Will Cortez, Diego (from El Paso) were some of the vert soldiers on hand that kept the crowd yelling for more. At 4:20 am, you hear the sound of trucks barking hard on pool coping. At 7:30 am, you wake up to the sound of Todd Prince yelling, “Breakfast is ready everybody!” To my surprise, there was a spread of actual food to make breakfast tacos. “Who needs tacos when there’s still beer in the ice cooler?” yells Ben Johnson.

We all get to travel due to skateboarding, and we’ve all seen some amazing situations all over the world. I have to say that I’m never more stoked every time I see the date for Kingfest. There is nothing that compares to this Texas-sized campout. If you’re within 500 miles of Austin, the second Saturday in November, you owe it to yourself to participate in the raddest two-day party of non-stop mayhem of STOKE. The Punk Rock spirit is alive and well in Texas. God Bless America!

