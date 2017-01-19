T.S.O.L. “The Trigger Complex” Available Jan 27 from Rise Records

Southern California’s infamous goth-punk pioneers, T.S.O.L.’s have a new album called The Trigger Complex, which will be released on January 27th via Rise Records. This is an exceptional album from a band that’s been making music and influencing generations of bands for nearly four decades now. Don’t let this record pass you by and check out the Feb 4th show with T.S.O.L., Dwarves, Sharp/Shock and Rhino 39 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA which will also feature the premiere of the short film “Code Blue – A Love Story” written by Jack Grisham and directed by Susan Dynner.

The Trigger Complex… In stores 1.27.17… Pre-order at: http://tsol.merchnow.com/

About “Code Blue A Love Story” a film written by Jack Grisham…

Upcoming T.S.O.L shows…

FEB4
Sat 8 PM · The Observatory Orange County · Santa Ana
February 4th at the Observatory. T.S.O.L. “The Trigger Complex” record release party with the “Code Blue” movie premiere plus give-aways and special treats! What fun!
APR14
Fri 7 PM · The Observatory North Park · San Diego
APR15
Sat 6 PM · House of Blues Las Vegas · Las Vegas, NV

Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
