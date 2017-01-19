T.S.O.L. “The Trigger Complex” Available Jan 27 from Rise Records

Southern California’s infamous goth-punk pioneers, T.S.O.L.’s have a new album called The Trigger Complex, which will be released on January 27th via Rise Records. This is an exceptional album from a band that’s been making music and influencing generations of bands for nearly four decades now. Don’t let this record pass you by and check out the Feb 4th show with T.S.O.L., Dwarves, Sharp/Shock and Rhino 39 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA which will also feature the premiere of the short film “Code Blue – A Love Story” written by Jack Grisham and directed by Susan Dynner.

