Suzi Quatro Releases New Single and Video

The “Queen of Rock N’ Roll” SUZI QUATRO releases her first new single and video for the song “No Soul/No Control” today! The song is taken from her forthcoming studio album “No Control“. The video was filmed at the Peppermint Pavillion and the Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and directed by Frank Suffert for www.tivolientertainment.com.

SUZI QUATRO says about the new song: “So, here is my first single, ‘No Soul/No Control,’ from my new album ‘No Control’. You may get the idea the word ‘control’ is very important . It is. I am in control. The song is organic, the sessions were organic, the album is organic, the video is organic. Everything just happened naturally. Kudo’s to my son Richard. Real music, made by a real artist who has been around the block and back again. 55 years after all!! I am so proud of this project, I have come back ‘home where I belong’.”

The new album “No Control” will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on March 29th, 2019 as CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream: https://SuziQuatro.lnk.to/NoControl

SUZI QUATRO Live 2019

Australian Tour

16.02. AUS-Barossa Valley – Seppeltsfield Wines (sold out)

17.02. AUS-Hobart – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens (sold out)

23.02. AUS-Bendigo – Bendigo Racecourse (sold out)

24.02. AUS-Canberra – Stage 88 Commonwealth Park

02.03. AUS-Wodonga – Gateway Lakes

03.03. AUS-Kiama – Kiama Showground

09.03. AUS-Kariong – Mount Penang Parklands

10.03. AUS-Jacobs Well – Harrigans Drift Inn (sold out)

16.03. AUS-Port Macquarie – Westport Park

17.03. AUS-Bribie Island – Sandstone Point Hotel

19.-26.10 AUS-Sydney – Sydney Cruise “Rock The Boat ”

27.10. AUS-Perth – Regal Theatre

30.10. AUS-Rockhamton – West End Hotel Arena

01.11. AUS-Gold Coast – The Star Theatre

04.11. AUS-Melbourne – Palais Theatre

06.11. AUS-Newcastle – Entertainment Centre

08.11. AUS-Sydney – Enmore Theatre

UK Tour

04.04. UK-Manchester – O2 Apollo

05.04. UK-Leeds – First Direct Arena

06.04. UK-Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

07.04. UK-Brighton – Brighton Centre

09.04. UK-Newcastle – Metro Radio Arena

10.04. UK-Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

11.04. UK-London – The SSE Arena

12.04. UK-Birmingham – Genting Arena

13.04. UK-Liverpool – Echo Arena

14.04. UK-Bournemouth – BIC

German Tour

24.04. DE-Berlin – Friedrichstadt Palast

30.04. DE-Schopfheim – Stadthalle

06.05. DE-Hamburg – Laeiszhalle

11.05. DE-Bremen – Metropol Theater

12.05. DE-Neuruppin – Kultur-Kirche

14.05. DE-Rostock – Stadthalle

15.05. DE-Hannover – Theater am Aegi

29.05. DE-Munich – Circus Krone

30.05. DE-Frankfurt – Alte Oper

30.08. DE-Plauen – Parktheater

31.08. DE-Thale – Bergtheater

01.09. DE-Kranichfeld – Freilichtbühne Niederburg

22.09. DE-Leipzig – Gewandhaus

28.09. DE-Dortmund – Westfallenhalle 3A

01.10. DE-Reutlingen – Stadthalle

02.10. DE-Kassel – Stadthalle

04.10. DE-Wuppertal – Stadthalle

05.10. DE-Osnabrück – Osnabrückhalle

07.12. DE-Heilbronn – Harmonie

13.12. DE-Dresden – Kulturpalast

14.12. DE-Jena – Sparkassen Arena

15.12. DE-Nürnberg – Löwensaal

European Tour

22.03. SLO-Trencin – Sportova Hala

23.03. SLO-Bratislava – Istropolis

24.03. CZ-Olomouc – Clarion Congress Hotel

25.05. LV-Jurmala – Festival

27.07. CH-Fahrwangen – Open Air

17.08. CZ-Pardubice – Open Air

14.09. DK- Knebel – Fuglsocentret

SUZI QUATRO Live 2020

25.02. CZ-Prague – Lucerna

26.02. AT-Vienna – Stadthalle F

27.02. CZ-Brno – Sono Centrum

For More Info Visit:

www.suziquatro.com

https://mobile.twitter.com/Suzi_Quatro

www.spv.de