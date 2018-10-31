Stark Lines and Skate Life: French Fred’s Winning Slideshow from Olympus Pro Photographer Showdown 2018

Congrats to French Fred on his win of the 2018 Olympus Pro Photographer Showdown! Celebrating stark lines and skate life, Fred Mortagne combines timeless moments in skateboarding with backdrops of raw architecture backed by the sheer talent and expert eye of a master lensman. In the slide show that Mortagne created for entry into the international photography competition, you can see a true appreciation for concrete and geometry mixed with intense snaps of life filled with victory and desperation as well as triumph and hope…

FRENCHFRED SLIDESHOW – BEST IN SHOW WINNER – OLYMPUS PRO PHOTOGRAPHER SHOWDOWN 2018 from French Fred on Vimeo.

Bonjour everyone,

Earlier this year, I was invited to compete in the Olympus Pro Photographer Showdown in Whistler, Canada, as part of the World Ski & Snowboard Festival. All five photographers had to showcase, in front of a massive audience and judges, a 8 to 9 minutes slideshow, celebrating their body of work.

Despite the really high standard and quality of the other photographers – Roberto Alegria, Chris Burkard, Ashley Barker and Grant Gunderson – my slideshow was the grand winner. For the second year in a row, skateboarding was shinning bright, after Jake Darwen won the competition last year.

On top of being very honored with this win, I am also very proud of the slideshow I put together. As both a photographer and a videographer, it was really fun for me to build up an audio-visual piece sublimating my photographic works. Yet it was really challenging to create something strong and enjoyable to watch that lasts nearly 10 minutes. Early tests were not so convincing, and finally, I decided to not worry so much about gathering potentially winning ingredients, but to create something I would just be happy about and proud of, attempting to bring something different, fresh and hopefully exciting. If it wasn’t for that competition, I would never have created this slideshow and I am now happy to share it with everyone.