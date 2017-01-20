“Stand Your Ground” Art Show at East River Skate Shop

“Stand Your Ground!” Solo Art Exhibition by Maximilian Mueller is set for Friday, January 20th from 7-11pm showcasing a wide range of new and experimental paintings, sculptures, prints and mixed media at East River Skate Shop, located at 86 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY. Not only will this be one last hurrah before #EastRiverSkateShop closes its doors on January 22nd, but this show aims to raise funds and awareness for the reservations and Native American youth that Wounded Knee Skateboards & Stronghold Society support! Big thanks to @JuiceMagazine , @NYSkateboarding , @DrinkArizonaSkate and @UpMountainSwitchel for hopping on board to sponsor the show. This is going to be a rockin’ event!

#ERSS #EastRiver #MuellerStudios #StandYourGround #NYSkateboarding #skateart #illustration #flyerart #solidarity