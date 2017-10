Stacy Peralta has been working on a few edits that focus on bringing out the fun times during some sessions that the Powell-Peralta team had at The Orchid before the #LetsGoSkate trip. Here are the guys, goofing around on a micro ramp at The Orchid. Hollywood Martinez, Charlie Blair, Micaiah Furukawa, Gavin Bottger, and Brad McClain! Filmed and edited by Stacy Peralta/John Oliver