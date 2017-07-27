SoCal Skateshop Grand Re-Opening: Sunday, July 30th

Join SoCal Skateshop this Sunday, July 30 from 10am – 5pm as they celebrate the grand re-opening of their new retail shop! SoCal Skateshop has moved just a few doors down from its old shop and they are excited to show off their new spot! Come out and enjoy a free BBQ starting around noon as well as a bunch of product giveaways all day long.

Sunday will also debut SoCal Skateshop’s new gallery lobby space in the front of the shop and will feature art by SoCal Skateshop crew members, Lurker Vision and Conner Norris. The SoCal Skateshop X MOB collaboration griptage will also be released starting July 30 and features art by Lurker Vision. T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

The 15% off Back 2 School Sale is good on orders placed in store and online. No coupon required. Discount automatically applied during check out. Sale ends Monday, August 1, 2017, 11:59pm PST. Start saving now!

For any other questions, feel free to contact SoCal Skateshop at (949) 600-5876.

Socal Skateshop, is located at 24002 Via Fabricante, #404, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

*Sale excludes pre-order items, Kanoa Flyaway, Loaded, & Orangatang.

For more info, please visit: http://www.socalskateshop.com/