Slayer Looks Back on 37 Years Before Final Tour

The End Is Near… Slayer to make its exit with one final world tour… Leg one in North America of Slayer’s final world tour will feature Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament. The tour starts May 10 and the confirmed dates are below. http://www.slayer.net On January 23, 2018, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe. Before the band begins that final sojourn on May 10, Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph sat down and talked about all things Slayer. Here is Episode 1. MAY 10 Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA 11 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA 13 Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA 16 PNE forum, Vancouver, BC 17 South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC 19 Big Four, Calgary, AL 20 Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB 22 Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB 24 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN 25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL 27 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI 29 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON 30 Place Bell, Montreal, PQ JUNE 1 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT 2 PNC Banks Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ 4 Santander Arena, Reading, PA 6 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH 7 Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH 9 KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA 10 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA 12 VUHL Amphitheatre, Virginia Beach, VA 14 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC 15 Orlando Amphitheatre, Orlando, FL 17 Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX 19 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX 20 Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX