Slayer Looks Back on 37 Years Before Final Tour

Slayer
The End Is Near… Slayer to make its exit with one final world tour…

Leg one in North America of Slayer’s final world tour will feature

Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament.

The tour starts May 10 and the confirmed dates are below.

http://www.slayer.net

On January 23, 2018, Slayer announced that it would wrap up its 37 years together with one last tour around the globe.  Before the band begins that final sojourn on May 10,  Tom Araya, Kerry King, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph sat down and talked about all things Slayer.  Here is Episode 1.

MAY

10   Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA

11   FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

13   Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

16   PNE forum, Vancouver, BC

17   South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

19   Big Four, Calgary, AL

20   Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB

22   Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

24   The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

25   Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

27   Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI

29   Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

30   Place Bell, Montreal, PQ

JUNE

 1    Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

 2    PNC Banks Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

 4    Santander Arena, Reading, PA

 6    Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

 7    Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

 9    KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA

10   Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

12   VUHL Amphitheatre, Virginia Beach, VA

14   PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

15   Orlando Amphitheatre, Orlando, FL

17   Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX

19   The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

20   Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

 

Slayer

Information

Written by February 23, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.