Skull Skates Presents Process Skateboarding May 21st

Skull Skates is bringing together another kickass skateboarding event complete with launch ramps, high jump and slappy curb contests for the maximum fun quotient. This event, in conjunction with the World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Championships at Cloverdale Rodeo in British Columbia, Canada will be MC’d by Renee Renee and sponsored by Vans, Skull Skates, Powell Peralta and Pro-Tec and is being presented by the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. Learn more and pre-register at http://www.skullskates.com/2017/04/10/process-skateboarding-event-may-20-2017/