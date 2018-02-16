Skull Skates Celebrates 40 Years With Coping Bash 3 in Vancouver

To start celebrating its 40th year in business, Skull Skates presents Coping Bash 3, a mini ramp skateboard contest to be held at SBC Restaurant in Vancouver, BC, Canada. SBC is home to a 65-foot wide mini ramp with pool coping and wall rides. The event will be held on Saturday March 3rd, at 109 East Hastings Ave, Vancouver. The contest will have four different events. Women’s, Men’s, Invitational, and Best Trick. MC’d by the one and only Renee Renee, special guest judges and the best skaters around will make this an event to remember. $1000 in cash will be awarded. Skull Skates will be showing posters from the last 40 years. Everything from concert posters to low rider ‘show and shine’ events. Come and see Canadian skateboard history.

Check out the live feed of the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingskatemag/. You can also follow @CopingBash on Instagram for live stories and more. For more information about the event, email [email protected].

Please share this post and help celebrate this historic event in Canadian skateboard history.

You can see video from the last Coping bash here:

Skull Skates website: http://www.skullskates.com/

SBC Restaurant: http://www.sbcrestaurant.ca/

Information

Written by February 16, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.