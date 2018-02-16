Skull Skates Celebrates 40 Years With Coping Bash 3 in Vancouver

To start celebrating its 40th year in business, Skull Skates presents Coping Bash 3, a mini ramp skateboard contest to be held at SBC Restaurant in Vancouver, BC, Canada. SBC is home to a 65-foot wide mini ramp with pool coping and wall rides. The event will be held on Saturday March 3rd, at 109 East Hastings Ave, Vancouver. The contest will have four different events. Women’s, Men’s, Invitational, and Best Trick. MC’d by the one and only Renee Renee, special guest judges and the best skaters around will make this an event to remember. $1000 in cash will be awarded. Skull Skates will be showing posters from the last 40 years. Everything from concert posters to low rider ‘show and shine’ events. Come and see Canadian skateboard history.

Check out the live feed of the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingskatemag/. You can also follow @CopingBash on Instagram for live stories and more. For more information about the event, email [email protected].

You can see video from the last Coping bash here:

Skull Skates website: http://www.skullskates.com/

SBC Restaurant: http://www.sbcrestaurant.ca/