SkateStock V Benefit in Houston Texas – A Day of Peace, Love, Skateboarding, Music & Free Helmets!

Don’t miss this epic event for a good cause! Skatestock V Benefit, Saturday, October 28th at Lee & Joe Jamail Skatepark in Houston, Texas, is a free event from 1-5 p.m. to raise funds to provide free S-One Helmets to Houston area young people. This event is a skateboard, live music and fantastic art event for the entire family, presented by the Lee & Joe Jamail Skatepark.

It’s been three long years of skatepark renovations and floods since the last Skatestock benefit, and Skatestock V returns with an amazing lineup of legends, rockers and artists including: Tony Alva, Steve Olson, Steve Alba, Brad Bowman, Carabeth Burnside, Ron Emory, Ken Fillion, John Gibson, Wally Inouye, Craig Johnson, Tim Kerr, Doug Saladino, Chuck Treece, Jerry Valdez, Alex Sorgente and Collin Graham. Music by Residual Kid, Khobretti, Giant Kitty, Funeral Horse and DJ Brother Roo. Visual artists include: Daniel Anguilu, Dual, Royal, Skeez 181 and W3R3ON3. After party at 8th Wonder. Silent Auction from 7-10pm.

Time to Skate, Rock & Honor with the legends. Keep Houston Strong!

WHERE:

Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark is located at 103 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007. Hours: 1-5pm

8th Wonder Brewery is located at 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003. Hours: 7-10pm.

WEBSITE:

For more info, please visit: https://skatestock.wordpress.com/

Here’s an overview of the Lee and Joe Jamail Skatepark.