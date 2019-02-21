Skatercon IV March 2 at Paradise Valley Skatepark in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Skatercon IV drops in on March 2, 2019, at Paradise Valley Skatepark in Phoenix, Arizona at 17648 N 40th St, Phoenix, Arizona 85032. Be a part of this one of a kind annual skate culture celebration!

Catch The LEGENDARY Nardcore kings AGRESSION headline the day. Opening bands include Shane Secor, Since We Were Kids!, Sewer Gap, The F-n Godoy’s and Mike Vallely w/ Matt Baxter [United] along with DJ Davewave spinning records during the skate jam. You can also expect to find all the vendors from previous SkaterCons plus a few more.

The bowl contest is free to signup with paid admission, register the day of. The kids skate clinic is free with paid admission and will take place at 10:00 am. Get tickets at phxskatercon.com for $17. Kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult. Get on board!!!

Don’t miss the SkaterCon after party that night at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe with Kool Keith (Dr. Octagon), MC Intelligence (Ron Allen), Steve Steadham and the Skatanic Rednecks. Tickets for the after party are available at phxskatercon.com



Thank you to all our sponsors for 2019!!!

Follow them on Instagram for skate related RADNESS!!!

@shinergoldpomade @dixxon_flannel_co @acesand8sdecks @millenniumskateboards @hstreetskateboards @jarritos @deadcanaryskate @blackflyseyewear @embassyskateboards @dilemma_skateboards @sidewalksurferaz @merge4socks @stedmz @rattlecan_garage @uncleskate @azpx_skateboards @dilemma_skateboards @dna_ramps @chemicalclothingllc @sourapplegallery @gatorskinsramps @juicemagazine @skate.jerk @crossthreadcustoms @speedlabwheels @emerica @adiacias @thesk8coach @nhs

Agression performs live at Paradise Valley Skatepark 3/2/19… phxskatercon.com

Since we were Kids! Live at Paradise Valley Skatepark 3/2/19… Let’s open up this SKATEPIT!!!

Streetplant contest w/ prizes at SkaterCon! Signup at the Streetplant booth that morning. Each entry will get two attempts at a streetplant. Mike Vallely decides the winner.