Skatercon 2017 with JFA, The Ziggens, DFL, Made In Venice Movie Screening and More

SkaterCon 2017 is set for March 11-12th at Paradise Valley Skate Park in Phoenix, AZ and will include music and skateboarding legends, contests, vintage swap, vendors, artist alley, food trucks, and concerts featuring skate rockers: JFA, The Ziggens, DFL, Steve Steadham, Since We Were Kids!, White Kaps, Shane Secor, Fat Gray Cat and Light Speed Go. Skate legends scheduled to attend include: Bill Danforth, Jesse Martinez, Brian Brannon, Patti McGee, Billy Ruff, Jim Goodrich, Steve Steadham and many more.

Saturday in the skatepark, the lineup will feature: JFA, DFL, Steve Steadham, Since We Were Kids, White Kaps.

Sunday in the skatepark, the lineup will feature: The Ziggens, Shane Secor, Fat Gray Cat, Light Speed Go

Jesse Martinez will host a showing of the Made In Venice movie at 8pm on March 11th at the Super Saver Cinema located at 2710 W Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ. Movie tickets are $5 plus service charge. Get advance movie tix here.

Skatercon is open to all ages. Kids 10 and under are free with paid adult. Tickets are $20 for the weekend. $15 at the door Saturday. $12 at the door Sunday. Get Skatercon tickets and more info at https://www.phxskatercon.com/ SkaterCon Tickets are also on sale now at Sidewalk Surfer in Scottsdale and at Active Rideshop at Tempe Market Place.

Skatercon 2017

March 11-12, 2017

Paradise Valley Skate Park

18400 N 40th St, Phoenix, Arizona 85032

ABOUT MADE IN VENICE THE MOVIE:

Made In Venice, is a documentary featuring the inside story of the skateboarders of Venice, California, and their struggle to make the dream of a skatepark come true. The feature-length documentary carries the viewer through the history of Venice to present day, as it tells the story of the decades it took a relentless crew of skateboarders, surfers and civic activists to convince the City of Los Angeles to build a skatepark in the area that gave birth to modern skateboarding.

Made In Venice is not just a skate movie. It’s a tale of audacity, guts and hope filled with counterculture characters that overcame all obstacles to claim victory for the masses. Anyone that has fought for what they want can identify with this film. This is the story of visionaries that refused to give up the goal to build concrete terrain for future generations.

The film captures the firsthand stories and recollections of 40-plus years of skateboarding in Venice that started with the Z-Boys, and continued with its legendary street skaters and the iconic Venice Skatepark. Never-before-seen Super-8 and early video footage, along with rare black and white stills, take you back to innovative demos on the Boardwalk and skating the walls of the Pavilion, as the Venice skaters pushed the boundaries of street skating and put it on the global map.

Made In Venice features appearances by skateboarding legends, professionals, heroes, skatepark activists and skate icons: Jesse Martinez, Geri Lewis, Christian Hosoi, C.R. Stecyk III, Skip Engblom, Jay Adams, Jeff Ho, Aaron Murray, Scott Oster, Cesario “Block” Montano, Jim Muir, Tim Jackson, Ray Flores, Eddie Reategui, Eric Britton, Dave Duncan, David Hackett, Joey Tran, Pat Ngoho, Wally Hollyday, Jimbo Quaintance, Joff Drinkwater, Nathan Pratt, Solo Scott, Jamie Quaintance, Asher Bradshaw, Kiko Francisco, Bart Saric, Heidi Lemmon, Anthony “Tonan” Ruiz, Lance Lemond, Susanne Melanie Berry, Jereme Schadler, Dennis Ogden, Steve Mayorga, Julien Martinez, Victor Blue, Steve “Primo” Primeau, Mary Prideaux, Lauren Seagrave, Katie Sullivan, Adam Hamilton, Karington Smith, Mike Sherrod, Pauline Bronon, Mario Narango and Zack Wormhoudt.

Made In Venice will be showing on March 11th at Super Saver Cinemas 8 at 8pm in Phoenix, Arizona as part of Skatercon 2017.

Made In Venice Trailer:

What people are saying about Made In Venice!

“Dogtown and Zephyr may have sparked the skate scene in Venice Beach, but it was the unruly Venice locals, headed by Jesse Martinez, who doused it in gasoline to see how high the flames would go… Jonathan Penson’s new documentary Made in Venice focuses on the 20-year battle to get the Venice skatepark built, but it could just as easily have been about Martinez. For more than three decades, Martinez has been the lifeblood of the humble Venice community, and he was one of the driving forces behind getting the park built.” – Vice

“The saga of Venice Beach Skatepark, one of skateboarding’s most remarkable David-and-Goliath stories, gets the documentary treatment with the release of Made In Venice. The path to completing the Jesse Martinez-designed park was twenty years in the making, but many of the young skaters who travel from far and wide to skate there may be unaware of the harrowing journey involved: the acres of bureaucratic red tape; misinformed or just plain antagonistic opponents gumming up the works; the continually evolving environment and realities of fighting for a piece of real estate at the second-most visited tourist attraction in So Cal. The whole experience wasn’t exactly a day at the beach…” – The Skateboard Mag

“If the 2001 documentary “Dog Town and Z-Boys” engagingly gave Southern California’s skateboard culture its influential due, then Made In Venice comes across as its scrappy, but no less lovable, kid brother.” – The Los Angeles Times

“They fought for a skatepark to keep DogTown alive, is the mantra of Made in Venice, a film documenting the history of Venice Skatepark. With footage shot over 40-years ago, some seen for the first time, Made In Venice takes you through the history of the 70s, 80s, and 90s, to the current skatepark on the sand. Essentially, the film is a window into skateboarding’s history, paying tribute to those who fought to keep a skatepark in Venice to forever keep skateboarding rooted where it was born.” – The Berrics

“Made In Venice is an inspirational, no-holds-barred look at what a community of skateboarders, surfers and skatepark activists can accomplish when they let nothing stand in their way. Bursting with skate history, struggle and victory, the film traces the pioneering days of skateboarding and brings you to current day to find skateboarding legend, Jesse Martinez, acting as voluntary caretaker of one of the most highly trafficked skateparks in the world. Made In Venice is a cult classic in the formation, filled with never before seen clips, which will inspire others trying to get skateparks built in their town. – Juice Magazine

“Made in Venice – the movie – a must see! This film is an essential piece of history, acknowledging and paying tribute to the ground soldiers whose tireless efforts brought to fruition a skatepark on the sand that millions now enjoy.” – Venice Paparazzi

“Venice Beach has some of the deepest skate history, but not always had a skate park. There are 40-plus years of skateboarding history in Venice, going all the way back to the Z-Boys. What many don’t know and often most [especially tourists] take for granted is that the park wasn’t built without a 20-year battle culminating in 2009 after a 10-month build. The dream was to give Dogtown the iconic park we all see today.” – Skate Slate Magazine

“Made in Venice celebrates the hard work and countless hours that it takes to not just build a skatepark but to build a skate community.” – SkateDaily.net

“Made in Venice will help others prepare for all the bs surrounding government projects. Thanks for making this.” – NYSkateboarding.com

“Made in Venice – The Movie is a story about skatepark advocacy in one of the most colorful places on the planet. Check it out!” – Tony Hawk Foundation

“Be sure to check out Christian Hosoi discussing the 20-year battle to get the Venice Park built in the Made In Venice movie. Hosoi recalls his humble beginnings skating Venice & Marina Del Rey, and learn more about the battle for the Venice Beach Skatepark & how OG, Jesse Martinez, continues to fight for the park. The archival photos & footage provided by our friends at Juice Magazine are so epic; you don’t want to miss this one.” – Vans

“Made in Venice is a must-see documentary. Skateparks are a vital part of the evolution of skateboarding culture, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.” – Jeff Ho

“Made In Venice tells you the history of Venice skating. I dug the movie. It had a lot of really cool history that I didn’t know before. I knew Jesse, but I didn’t know all the history that went down in the ‘80s in Venice. I used to watch those guys skate at the Pavilion. There was a lot more going on that was in the movie that I didn’t know that was cool. I was stoked to see all that.” – Wes Humpston

“You should go see Made In Venice if you’re trying to get a skatepark built in your town because it shows what a community can do when they really get together and work towards something they want that would also benefit the community as a whole, especially the kids. Isn’t that what it’s about?” – Eric “Tuma” Britton

“Going to see Made in Venice brings my generation of skaters full circle from the days when the Dogtown scene influenced us in the ’70’s! – Jim Murphy

“Made in Venice is an inspirational story for any skateboarder to never give up. People don’t understand what it takes to get a skatepark built and Made In Venice tells that story. – Dave Duncan

“Being a ramp builder, I know the struggles of cutting through red tape to get a skatepark built. The Made in Venice movie was an amazing journey and I loved It.” – Eddie Reategui

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlights:

Jesse Martinez asked us to help get the word out about the “Made In Venice” movie, so we will be bringing you some behind the scenes stories of the Venice icons of skateboarding with this feature called “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlights.

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Ger-I Lewis and Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew

Ger-I Lewis and Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew (R.I.P.) at the Venice Beach Surf-A-Thon 2003. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine) Ger-I Lewis and Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew (R.I.P.) at the Venice Beach Surf-A-Thon 2003. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

GER-I LEWIS is a champion of the Venice Skatepark and founder of the Venice Surf-A-Thon. Ger-I Lewis voluntarily led the charge, along with Jesse Martinez and the Venice Surf & Skate Association, to get a 16,000 square foot world class skatepark built in Venice Beach. Not only did Ger-I spearhead the fight for the Venice Skatepark, he has also spent over two decades running the Venice Surf-A-Thon, to promote surfing on the Westside. Ger-I has spent a lifetime giving back to the surf and skate community and without Ger-I Lewis the Venice Skatepark would have never become a reality.

DENNIS “POLAR BEAR” AGNEW (R.I.P.) – Regarded around Venice as one of the most influential skater/surfers of his time, Polar Bear was not only a powerhouse on his board, he was an inspiration off as well. Although he has left this world, Polar Bear will live forever through the hearts and minds of all that knew him. To many locals, the Venice skatepark is known as the Dennis “Polar Bear” Agnew Memorial Skatepark in honor of his legacy. What Polar Bear started back in the day at Marina Del Rey Skatepark with his aggressive style of skateboarding, continues today in the next generation of skateboarders in Venice.

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Jesse Martinez and Stacy Peralta

Flashback from Juice TV archives: Jesse Martinez & Stacy Peralta at the Venice Skatepark pre-grand opening day in August 2009. Video by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine. (Video by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

JESSE MARTINEZ has contributed much skin, blood & tradition to skateboarding. If you ride a skateboard, you’re part of his family. After a lifetime of holding it down in Dogtown, and spending decades in the fight for a skatepark in Venice, this skateboarding legend still remains the strongest soldier in our community as he cleans and maintains the Venice Skatepark daily and sets the bar for dedication and service to the skate life.

STACY PERALTA – One of the most talented skateboarders ever to ride, Stacy also has a passion for making films. His timing could not have been better in the late ‘70s, to connect with George Powell and hone his talents in a whole new dimension. His vision to form a dream team in skateboarding, the Bones Brigade, which included Jesse Martinez, and to film movies with them was innovative and pioneering at the same time. With his experience from traveling the world and his ability to recognize, develop and push talent, he was able to launch skateboarding into living rooms around the world. Still skating today, he continues to passionately document and support skateboarding…

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Jamie Quaintance

Never one to follow rules, Jamie Quaintance floats over and out of the Venice Skatepark with a smooth backside 180 in the morning hours. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine) Never one to follow rules, Jamie Quaintance floats over and out of the Venice Skatepark with a smooth backside 180 in the morning hours. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

Jimmy Q was made in Venice and has spent his lifetime representing the neighborhood. When the Venice skatepark was completed, Jamie was an immediate local hero and has since become an internationally acclaimed model and brand ambassador for high end luxury companies and designers who constantly keep him busy. His real name is James Quaintance III. In Venice, we know him as Jamie. He’s the son of legendary Venice skater/surfer, Jimbo Quaintance, who has been holding it down strong on the Westside for decades and ran hard with Jay Adams and the Z-Boys in the ‘80s. In fact, Jay Adams was Jamie’s godfather. The neighborhood heavies all pitched in to bring Jamie up proper, with mentors like Chuck Katz and the Venice Originals crew showing him the way. Jimmy Q has been surfing and skating Venice since birth and in between photo shoots and acting gigs, you can find him every Monday slinging ink at the Old Glory Barber Shop & Tattoo with Foster and the homies. He’s walked the biggest runways and graced the pages of the world’s top mags and has never forgotten for one second where he’s from. If you’re lucky, you could get a glimpse of him ripping the Venice Skatepark with Dogtown style like no other…

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Leandre Sanders

Leandre Sanders is one of the smoothest operators on the daily at the Venice Beach Skatepark. Here he goes up and out in a way that very few in the world would even think to do. (Video by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Jay Adams Memorial Skate Session

Skateboarding in Venice is built on tradition. It’s a common ground and a sacred communication machine. This day, in true Venice custom, tribute was paid to OG Z-Boy, Jay Adams, (R.I.P) with an all out attack on the coping at the Venice Skatepark. Every generation of skateboarder was represented in the session and gave 100% in honor of J-Boy. Featured in this clip: Christian Hosoi, Seven Adams, Bennet Harada, Shane Borland, Haden McKenna, Dave Duncan, Riley Stevens, Eric Dressen, Eddie Reategui, Eric “Tuma” Britton, Sean Johnson and Tony Alva. (Filming by Dan Levy and Alicia Gilmour – Juice Magazine) The Venice Skatepark is a gathering place for the surf/skate tribe and a beacon to the world that skateboarding in our culture remains strong.

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Desmond Shepherd

Desmond Shepherd pulled his first 540 at the Venice Skatepark at age 10. Dez is one of the super talented groms that grew up at the Venice Skatepark and carries on the tradition of those that paved the way before him. O.G. Z-Boy, Tony Alva spotted Desmond’s surf/skate style early on and added him to the legendary Alva Skates team. Style is everything and Desmond has it. Desmond loves the Venice Skatepark as he explained to Jeff Ho in an interview for Juice Magazine, “The Venice skatepark is so nice. I like the snake run. There are a lot of hips in the snake run. I did my first airs in the small bowl at Venice. I wake up in the morning and I try to go to Venice super early in the morning when no one is there at like six o’clock. You can practice a lot then.” (Filming by Dan Levy. Courtesy of Juice Magazine)

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Venice Skatepark Clean Up Crew

Venice Skatepark Clean Up Crew. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine) Venice Skatepark Clean Up Crew. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

The fight for the Venice Skatepark took decades to win, however the fight to keep the Venice Skatepark clean is a daily battle that continues into the future, led by Jesse Martinez, with the support of an army of local skateboarders and the Venice community. Here are just a few of the guys that pour blood, sweat and brawn into keeping the Venice Skatepark in good shape for everyone to enjoy. We all owe these crews of volunteers a huge debt of gratitude. Please tell your local city official that the City of Los Angeles should give Jesse Martinez the official job of cleaning the park as he has been doing for FREE since 2009.

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Jesus Esteban Correa

Jesus Esteban Correa at the Snake Run at Venice Skatepark. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine) Jesus Esteban Correa at the Snake Run at Venice Skatepark. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

Jesus Esteban Correa came to Venice from Puerto Rico with the shoes on his feet, his skateboard and the heart of a lion. He has become one of the most celebrated and respected skateboarders living on the Westside. He is also the featured skater on the “Made In Venice” poster and we are proud to have him in the 90291.

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Eric “Tuma” Britton

Eric “Tuma” Britton (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine) Eric “Tuma” Britton (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

Before the decks of the big bowl were poured, the transition of the pool had to be test ridden and Tuma threw down a frontside invert with full Venice aggro style and grace. You can now find Tuma teaching the next generation of rippers in Venice and beyond with his contagious positive attitude and love for skateboarding on the daily with his company Roll Model Skateboarding.

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Grom Session at Makaha Bowl Jam 2014

When groms attack the snake run, nothing can stop the chaos. Kiko Francisco and Asher Bradshaw lead the charge at the Makaha Bowl Jam 2014. (Video by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Jesus Esteban Correa, Charlie Blair, Leandre Sanders at the Makaha Bowl Jam 2013

One of the best things about a contest in Venice is you get the whole park to yourself for a few runs. Jesus Esteban Correa, Leandre Sanders and Charlie Blair took full advantage of this opportunity and put on a show for all in attendance at the Makaha Bowl Jam 2013. (Video by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Fight for Skatepark in Asbury Park, NJ

Venice Beach skate documentary “Made In Venice” to be shown at Asbury Park skate fundraiser in New Jersey on July 23rd… The Asbury Park Skateboard Foundation presents their first event of the summer at the Carousel Building on the Asbury Park Boardwalk in New Jersey on July 23rd. Meet Mike Vallely and Kristian Svitak from 4pm- 6pm as they pass through on the [email protected] “Open Hearted Tour”. At sundown, the Asbury Park Film Initiative will be screening “Made In Venice”, the Venice Skatepark Documentary. Both events are free and open to all ages. #SkateAsbury. The Skate Asbury Foundation was founded in the spring of 2015 by a group of skateboarders committed to bringing a skatepark to the city of Asbury Park, NJ. Learn more about the fight for a skatepark in Asbury Park by following @skateasbury on Instagram. Read more about the July 23rd Skatepark fundraiser in a story by GrindTV @grindtv by clicking on the link in the @skateasbury Instagram bio. For more about the story of the Venice Skatepark, stay tuned for “Made In Venice” the movie, coming to theaters this summer. “Made In Venice” the movie is the inside story of the street-wise skateboarders of Venice, California, and the struggle to make the dream of a skatepark come true. #skatepark #skate #venice #veniceskatepark #madeinvenicemovie #westside #skatepark #venice #shralpin #skatelife #abramorama Follow @madeinvenicemovie on Instagram for updates on movie premiere dates and locations.

Juice Magazine “Made In Venice” Hero Spotlight: Scott Oster

Scott Oster – Opening Day of the Venice Skatepark. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine) Scott Oster – Opening Day of the Venice Skatepark. (Photo by Dan Levy – Juice Magazine)

Scott Oster has 100% surf/skate style with his amazing ability to snap at the coping, tweaking and twisting his body in a way that is simply artful. Oster has traveled the world in the name of skateboarding and his influence is still being felt through generations of skaters. He has the best G-turn in the history of skating hands-down. Skateboarding history in Venice runs deep as Oster explained in an interview for Juice Magazine, “Venice was a mecca of innovation and progression of skateboarding. It started on the walls of the Pavilion, the ramps and the flat ground. We were the next generation to resurrect Dogtown. We were bringing that same style and attitude. When we would skate, the aggression would definitely come out. Any time we went to skate a pool, it was about taking over and grinding harder and slashing harder than anyone else. It was just pushing the limits.” – Here is Oster leaving his mark on the coping on opening day of the Venice Skatepark, October 3, 2009.

Made In Venice Hero Spotlights brought to you by Juice Magazine.

Learn more about the “Made In Venice” movie at www.madeinvenicemovie.com. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of movie merchandise including hats, posters and t-shirts, will go to benefit the ongoing maintenance of the Venice Skatepark.

PRESS RELEASE:

Made In Venice Documentary Tells True Story Of Skate Community’s 20-Year Battle

Through Voices of Its Visionaries

ABOUT Made In Venice Directed and Produced by Jonathan Penson Executive Producers: Dianne E. Lerner Written and Co-Produced by Diane Rozas Creative Consultants: Kevin Hynes, Christian L. Rehr Editors: Kenn Bartlett, Jonathan Penson Co-Producers: Jesse Martinez, Joel Klug, Masao Miyashiro, Todd Gessel Cinematography: Jonathan Penson, Ian Congdon Production Company: Racing the Sun Pictures TRT: 77 minutes ABOUT ABRAMORAMA Abramorama is an independent distribution and marketing company. An industry leader in the focused, personalized form of film distribution, Abramorama provides invaluable alternatives to filmmakers and content owners. Coming off the successful releases of Laurie Anderson’s astonishing New York Times critics’ pick, HEART OF A DOG, and Dawn Porter’s Sundance Award-winner TRAPPED, Abramorama’s recent multiple-nominated and award-winning titles also include Showtime’s LISTEN TO ME MARLON (National Board of Review Winner) and Drafthouse’s THE LOOK OF SILENCE (2016 Documentary Academy Award® Nominee and 2015 IDA Best Documentary Winner). Over the course of more than 20 years, Abramorama has successfully distributed and marketed hundreds of films, including Asif Kapadia’s SENNA, Robert Stone’s PANDORA’S PROMISE, Cameron Crowe’s PEARL JAM TWENTY, Sacha Gervasi’s ANVIL! THE STORY OF ANVIL, Banksy’s Academy Award®-nominated, EXIT THROUGH THE GIFT SHOP, the surprise indie hit AWAKE: THE LIFE OF YOGANANDA, and the critically acclaimed documentaries PARTICLE FEVER and AN HONEST LIAR. Abramorama continues to lead in event cinema distribution, with current titles including HAMLET starring Maxine Peake from Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre, Operas from La Scala, Roma, Fenice & Torino, and recent titles including the Royal Opera House Ballet and Opera Cinema Season, Green Day’s HEART LIKE A HAND GRENADE, Avi Lewis and Naomi Klein’s THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING, Charles Ferguson’s TIME TO CHOOSE, Barbara Kopple’s MISS SHARON JONES!, Luke Meyer’s BREAKING A MONSTER, and Ron Howard’s THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK- THE TOURING YEARS. For more information visit: www.abramorama.com ABOUT VENICE BEACH SKATEPARK The Venice Skatepark is a 16,000 square foot oceanfront concrete skatepark featuring a world-renowned skate plaza with two bowls, a unique old school style snake run, designed by Jesse Martinez, and a street-inspired area with stairs, ledges & rails. It took over 20 years for this skatepark to come to fruition, and 10 months to build. It opened to the public on October 3, 2009, at a cost of $3,500,000. This iconic site attracts visitors from all over the world and it is estimated that approximately 30,000 people visit the Venice Beach Boardwalk on a daily basis. It is the second most-visited destination in Southern California, with an average of over ten million visitors per year. It is known as one of the region’s most popular tourist attractions. Please do your part to keep it clean by donating to the Venice Skatepark Foundation. For more information and to make donations, please visit: www.veniceskateparkfoundation.com

Wes Humpston Design Limited Edition T-Shirt For Made In Venice Artist and Dogtown pioneer Wes Humpston designed a one of a kind t-shirt for the Made In Venice movie, which is available at www.madeinvenicemovie.com. All proceeds from the sales of the shirts go to the Venice Skatepark Foundation, the non-profit organization that Jesse Martinez is involved with that has been volunteering to keep the Venice Skatepark clean. Get a cool shirt and support a great cause at the same time.

