Skatercon 2017 and Made In Venice Movie Show

Skatercon 2017 went off with a bang this year at Paradise Valley Skatepark. Jesse Martinez even made the trip from Venice to Phoenix for the weekend’s festivities and to host a showing of the Made In Venice movie in AZ. On Saturday morning, the parking lot filled with skateboard vendors and the punk rock and skateboarding was on! This event was a great refresher of how a skateboarding tradeshow should be with every booth full of everything skaters want and need. There were sessions all day in the park and bands like JFA, Since We Were Kids, and DFL rocking the parking lot, which even sparked a skateboarding circle pit. This event looks to only get bigger and better every year and we were stoked to be there for it. On Sunday, Jesse Martinez and Dave Duncan hosted a Q&A session and talked skate history, while the punk rock mayhem continued along with a bowl jam contest. Add this to your list of things to do next year and get more info on Skatercon at www.phxskatercon.com and keep up with upcoming movie screenings of the Made In Venice movie at www.madeinvenicemovie.com.

Words and photos by Dan Levy and photos by Danny Logan