Skatercon 2017 and Made In Venice Movie Show

Skatercon 2017 went off with a bang this year at Paradise Valley Skatepark. Jesse Martinez even made the trip from Venice to Phoenix for the weekend’s festivities and to host a showing of the Made In Venice movie in AZ. On Saturday morning, the parking lot filled with skateboard vendors and the punk rock and skateboarding was on! This event was a great refresher of how a skateboarding tradeshow should be with every booth full of everything skaters want and need. There were sessions all day in the park and bands like JFA, Since We Were Kids, and DFL rocking the parking lot, which even sparked a skateboarding circle pit. This event looks to only get bigger and better every year and we were stoked to be there for it. On Sunday, Jesse Martinez and Dave Duncan hosted a Q&A session and talked skate history, while the punk rock mayhem continued along with a bowl jam contest. Add this to your list of things to do next year and get more info on Skatercon at www.phxskatercon.com and keep up with upcoming movie screenings of the Made In Venice movie at  www.madeinvenicemovie.com.

Words and photos by Dan Levy and photos by Danny Logan

 

Information

Written by March 26, 2017Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Newsletter

Subscribe to our free newsletter and stay up-to-date with the latest from JUICE Magazine
* indicates required

Juice Magazine 74 cover Steve Jones

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 2017 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.