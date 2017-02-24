Skater-Trader XII The Original Vintage Board Swap Set For March 18, 2017

Skater-Trader XII, the original vintage board swap, is set for March 18, 2017  from 11am-6 pm at 5151 Santa Fe Street, San Diego, CA with the ongoing philosophy of preserving skateboards and their history. This epic event hosted by Sk8Supply.com will feature free hourly raffles, vintage tunes by DJ Mikey Ratt, 15+ collector booths, a slide show, a fun day of food trucks, old school vibes and lots of surprise visits from old school pros. BYOB – bring your old board. Admission is free to the public. Brands showing: Alva, Brand-X, Fibreflex, Gordon & Smith, Block Head Skateboards, Tracker, Bulldog Skates, Toxic, Flying Aces and Look Back Library.

This is the original Skater-Trader since 2002 hosted by Sk8Supply. Top collectors show and swap. Come hang out, or contact David Anderson at Sk8Supply via email at [email protected] or by phone at 858-952-9001 to secure a booth to showcase your skateboard collection. See you there!

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
