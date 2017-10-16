‘Skater Made’ Team DVD part 2 preview. ‘Rip/Shred’

A new ‘Skater Made’ team video is on the Horizon. The SMS Team has been filming the ‘Rip/Shred’ through this past Summer and things are beginning to shape up. Check the website for new products and stay tuned for exclusive premieres of this new joint. DVDs will be available with product purchases sooner than later.. “Stay Stoked 4 Life!”

Skater Made skateboards 2017.
skatermade.com

ABOUT SKATER MADE

A progressive skateboard company built on integrity, as only a skateboarder knows. Skater Made is a skater-owned business, with 35 years of experience, whose custom products are all about quality guaranteed. Skater Made is built on core values and dependability. Company owner, Bart Saric, chooses to stay true to the cause and offer you the best value for your dollar. Skater Made products were built for the ride. For information, please visit: www.skatermade.com

Information

Written by October 16, 2017Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Newsletter

Subscribe to our free newsletter and stay up-to-date with the latest from JUICE Magazine
* indicates required

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 2017 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.