‘Skater Made’ Team DVD part 2 preview. ‘Rip/Shred’

A new ‘Skater Made’ team video is on the Horizon. The SMS Team has been filming the ‘Rip/Shred’ through this past Summer and things are beginning to shape up. Check the website for new products and stay tuned for exclusive premieres of this new joint. DVDs will be available with product purchases sooner than later.. “Stay Stoked 4 Life!”

ABOUT SKATER MADE

A progressive skateboard company built on integrity, as only a skateboarder knows. Skater Made is a skater-owned business, with 35 years of experience, whose custom products are all about quality guaranteed. Skater Made is built on core values and dependability. Company owner, Bart Saric, chooses to stay true to the cause and offer you the best value for your dollar. Skater Made products were built for the ride. For information, please visit: www.skatermade.com