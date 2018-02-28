Skateistan Skate School Launch Special in Phnom Penh Cambodia

Skateistan, the non-profit organization empowering children and youth through skateboarding and education, officially launched a new Skate School in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on February 23rd, 2018. Over 100 children celebrated alongside special guests from around the world, including skaters Sky Brown, Mimi Knoop, Jim Thiebaud and funding partner, The Skateroom.

A group shot of some of the students at the event, over 100 children were in attendance. Photo by Jeremy Meek. A group shot of some of the students at the event, over 100 children were in attendance. Photo by Jeremy Meek.

As soon as the ribbon was cut by students to officially open the Skate School, girls took to the new 500 square meter skatepark to put on a demo for the crowd — dropping in from the highest ramps and showing off new skills they had already learned on the concrete features built by New Line Skateparks. This was followed by a pro skate demo in which, 9-year-old, Sky Brown wowed the local children (and her new friends) on the mini ramp.

Sky Brown with staff and students during the girls skate demo. Photo by Jeremy Meek. Sky Brown with staff and students during the girls skate demo. Photo by Jeremy Meek.

It was a magical day celebrating the power of skateboarding and creativity to change the lives of children in Cambodia.

Check out videos from the event at https://www.facebook.com/skateistan/

Mimi Knoop high-fiving a student from the local community. Photo by Jeremy Meek. Mimi Knoop high-fiving a student from the local community. Photo by Jeremy Meek.

Skateistan first began running programs in Phnom Penh in 2011, but moved to this new location, within the creative hub of Factory Phnom Penh, to better meet the needs of local children, in particular girls and children living with disabilities. 240 children and youth are currently part of the programs (Outreach, Skate and Create and Youth Leadership) in Phnom Penh, of which 53% are girls. This new space will enable Skateistan to provide skateboarding and educational opportunities to even more children in the local community surrounding the Skate School whilst continuing to work with multiple partner organizations in the city.

The 500 sq meter skatepark of the new Skateistan Skate School. Photo by Jeremy Meek. The 500 sq meter skatepark of the new Skateistan Skate School. Photo by Jeremy Meek.

This bright new start for Skateistan in Cambodia sees the non-profit organization further integrating into the community providing a safe space for local children to play and learn for many years to come.

A thank you note from Skateistan:

We couldn’t have built the new Skate School without the generous support of our partners. Located within the creative hub of Factory Phnom Penh, the facility was funded by The Skateroom through sales of limited edition skate decks featuring the artwork of Grayson Perry and Andy Warhol. The Skate School was designed by architects at Atelier Cole, with input from local Skateistan staff and the skate community, and built in partnership with Building Trust International. The new concrete features in the skatepark are the work of New Line Skateparks.

Get involved and become a citizen of Skateistan at https://www.skateistan.org/