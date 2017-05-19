Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2017 Awards

The 8th Annual Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony presented by House of Vans were held at the City National Grove of Anaheim, in Anaheim, California on May 12, 2017, and the good vibes were overflowing. For the first time, Steve Olson took on the master of ceremonies position with class and distinction, the only way the most interesting man in skateboarding could. This year’s inductees were all well deserving and the meaning of these once in a lifetime awards was amplified by the honesty and passion of each of their acceptance speeches. Congratulations to all the 2017 inductees, a big thanks to Vans for their continued support of skateboarding and skateboarders, and respect to all that worked so hard to make this event a reality.

Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2017 Inductees

1960s: Bob Mohr

1970s Era 1: Gregg Weaver and Russ Howell

1970s Era 2: Shogo Kubo

1980s Era 1: Mike McGill

1980s Era 2: Eric Dressen

1990s: Daewon Song

Female: Kim Cespedes and Vicki Vickers

Icons: Thrasher Magazine, Sonja Catalano, and Jim Phillips

Skateboarding Hall of Fame.

Congrats to Eric Dressen and Daewon Song.

Shota Kubo and Eric Dressen.

Mike McGill and Steve Caballero. Photo bomb by J Grant Brittain. Congrats McGill!

Shogo Kubo's award was accepted by his son, Shota Kubo, along with Christian Hosoi, Jeff Ho and Glen E Friedman.

Eddie Reategui, Steve Olson, Eddie Elguera.

Jeff Ho, Paul Schmitt and Jim Muir.

Julian Martinez.

Dan Levy, Rodney Mullen and Dave Duncan with photo bomb by Hailey Villa and Brandon Wong.

Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam bassist & skateboarder) and Christian Hosoi.

Chuck Katz and Scott Oster.

Todd Huber and Marty Jimenez.

Skateboarding Hall of Fame presented by House of Vans at the Grove of Anaheim.

Simon (House of Flys) and Akira (Black Flys)

Daewon Song and J. Grant Brittain.

Mike and Julie McGill and Michael Furukawa (Powell Peralta).

Vern Laird and Chad Oliver.

Jim Fitzpatrick and John Van Hamersveld hold court.

Scott Oster, Eric Dressen's dad and Chuck Katz.

Shota Kubo and Christian Hosoi accept the award for Shogo Kubo. R.I.P.

Lance Dalgart, The Hacketts, Salba, Chris Eidem.

Kevin Thatcher.

James O'Mahoney and Larry Balma.

Kevin Thatcher accepts the Icon Award for Thrasher Magazine.

Brandon Wong and Hailey Villa.

Slappy and Yaniv Evan of Powerplant Choppers.

Steve Olson, master of ceremonies.

Kyle and Neftalie.

Kim Cespedes.

Eric Dressen and Christian Hosoi.

Sonja Catalano and Steve Van Doren.

Jer's Garage family.

Steve Keenan, Bod Boyle and Bob Denike.

Hailey Villa and Matt Gaudio.

Shark Dog.

Pat Black, Lee Leal, Ben Schroder, Ben Johnson.

Travis (Millennium Skateboards) and Adam (SkaterCon)

Tobin Yelland.

Mofo and Fabrice Le Mao.

Aaron Schumaker.

Steve Keenan and Lance Mountain.

Josh – Spina Bifida Skater.

Daniel Castillo and Daewon Song.

Eric Dressen and Daewon Song.

Shota Kubo.

Eric Dressen and Scott Oster.

Mike McGill, Steve Olson and Steve Caballero.

Steve Olson, Eric Dressen, Salba and Jim Muir.

Bryce Kanights, Kevin Thatcher, and Bob Denike

Don Brown (IASC)

Glen Stallings, Eric Dressen, and Slappy

Lisa Sainz and Jeff Ho

Bennett Harada, Kelly Jackson, Shark Dog, Eric Dressen, Bart Saric, Christian Hosoi, Odin Saric, Jim Muir, Scott Oster

Larry Balma, Ray Flores, Cris Dawson, and Christian Hosoi

Joaquin The Machine and Mike Palm.

John Malvino and Christian Hosoi

Dennis Ogden (Marina Skate Park), Cindy Whitehead, and Kim Cespedes

Cindy Whitehead and Kim Cespedes

John Lucero

Daewon Song

Eric Dressen

Kelly Jackson, Bennett Harada, Dave Duncan, Kim Cespedes, Shota Kubo, Eric Dressen, and crew

Mofo, Joaquin, and Mike Palm (Agent Orange)