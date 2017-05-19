Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2017 Awards

The 8th Annual Skateboarding Hall of Fame and Icon Awards Ceremony presented by House of Vans were held at the City National Grove of Anaheim, in Anaheim, California on May 12, 2017, and the good vibes were overflowing. For the first time, Steve Olson took on the master of ceremonies position with class and distinction, the only way the most interesting man in skateboarding could. This year’s inductees were all well deserving and the meaning of these once in a lifetime awards was amplified by the honesty and passion of each of their acceptance speeches. Congratulations to all the 2017 inductees, a big thanks to Vans for their continued support of skateboarding and skateboarders, and respect to all that worked so hard to make this event a reality.
Skateboarding Hall of Fame 2017 Inductees
1960s: Bob Mohr
1970s Era 1: Gregg Weaver and Russ Howell
1970s Era 2: Shogo Kubo
1980s Era 1: Mike McGill
1980s Era 2: Eric Dressen
1990s: Daewon Song
Female: Kim Cespedes and Vicki Vickers
Icons: Thrasher Magazine, Sonja Catalano, and Jim Phillips
Photos by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Skateboarding Hall of Fame. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Congrats to Eric Dressen and Daewon Song. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Shota Kubo and Eric Dressen. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Mike McGill and Steve Caballero. Photo bomb by J Grant Brittain. Congrats McGill! Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Shogo Kubo’s award was accepted by his son, Shota Kubo, along with Christian Hosoi, Jeff Ho and Glen E Friedman. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eddie Reategui, Steve Olson, Eddie Elguera. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Jeff Ho, Paul Schmitt and Jim Muir. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Julian Martinez. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Dan Levy, Rodney Mullen and Dave Duncan with photo bomb by Hailey Villa and Brandon Wong. Photo by Shark Dog
Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam bassist & skateboarder) and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Chuck Katz and Scott Oster. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Todd Huber and Marty Jimenez. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Skateboarding Hall of Fame presented by House of Vans at the Grove of Anaheim. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Simon (House of Flys) and Akira (Black Flys) Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Daewon Song and J. Grant Brittain. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Mike and Julie McGill and Michael Furukawa (Powell Peralta). Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Vern Laird and Chad Oliver. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Jim Fitzpatrick and John Van Hamersveld hold court. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Scott Oster, Eric Dressen’s dad and Chuck Katz. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Shota Kubo and Christian Hosoi accept the award for Shogo Kubo. R.I.P. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Lance Dalgart, The Hacketts, Salba, Chris Eidem. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kevin Thatcher. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
James O’Mahoney and Larry Balma. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kevin Thatcher accepts the Icon Award for Thrasher Magazine. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Brandon Wong and Hailey Villa. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Slappy and Yaniv Evan of Powerplant Choppers. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Olson, master of ceremonies. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kyle and Neftalie. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kim Cespedes. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric Dressen and Christian Hosoi. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Sonja Catalano and Steve Van Doren. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Jer’s Garage family. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Keenan, Bod Boyle and Bob Denike. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Hailey Villa and Matt Gaudio. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Shark Dog. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Pat Black, Lee Leal, Ben Schroder, Ben Johnson. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Travis (Millennium Skateboards) and Adam (SkaterCon) photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Tobin Yelland. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Mofo and Fabrice Le Mao. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Aaron Schumaker. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Keenan and Lance Mountain. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Josh – Spina Bifida Skater. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Daniel Castillo and Daewon Song. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric Dressen and Daewon Song. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Shota Kubo. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric Dressen and Scott Oster. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Mike McGill, Steve Olson and Steve Caballero. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Steve Olson, Eric Dressen, Salba and Jim Muir. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Bryce Kanights, Kevin Thatcher, and Bob Denike photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Don Brown (IASC) Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Glen Stallings, Eric Dressen, and Slappy photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Lisa Sainz and Jeff Ho photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Bennett Harada, Kelly Jackson, Shark Dog, Eric Dressen, Bart Saric, Christian Hosoi, Odin Saric, Jim Muir, Scott Oster photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Larry Balma, Ray Flores, Cris Dawson, and Christian Hosoi photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Joaquin The Machine and Mike Palm. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
John Malvino and Christian Hosoi photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Dennis Ogden (Marina Skate Park), Cindy Whitehead, and Kim Cespedes photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Cindy Whitehead and Kim Cespedes photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
John Lucero photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Daewon Song photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Eric Dressen photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Kelly Jackson, Bennett Harada, Dave Duncan, Kim Cespedes, Shota Kubo, Eric Dressen, and crew photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Mofo, Joaquin, and Mike Palm (Agent Orange) photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Dave Duncan, Eric Dressen, Dave Ruel, Mike Palm, Mofo, and Daewon Song. Photo by Dan Levy © Juice Magazine
Post a reply