Skate4LifeNC Skateboarding Contest May 4th in Raleigh, NC

The ninth Annual Skate4LifeNC skateboarding competition and open skate jam is set for Saturday, May 4, at Marsh Creek Park, 3016 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh.

Skate4Life is a free, family-friendly event featuring music, food and raffle prizes. Designed to celebrate athletes and life, the occasion also educates teens and their families on the signs and symptoms of mental illness, depression and suicide and highlights available resources in times of despair.

The event was created in memory of James “Dylan” McNeill and Cody Nelson Arrington, both of whom tragically ended their own lives in 2011.

We are thrilled to announce that skateboarding legend BILL DANFORTH will be attending this year’s event.

Registration for the skate competition begins at 10 a.m. followed by a brief memorial to those lost to suicide. Competitions get underway at 12 p.m. and continue throughout the afternoon, ending around 5 p.m.

Prizes valued over $1,500 will be presented to first through fourth place finishers in the Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Sponsored divisions.

There is no cost to participate and registration is on site starting at 10 a.m. Registered skaters will receive a free meal, a S4L T-shirt and wristband.

Skate4Life (S4L) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All monies raised during the May 20 event will go to S4L for the purpose of providing additional events that celebrate life and agencies that educate the community on the signs of depression and suicide.

Sponsorships and vending opportunities are available. For more information, visit http://skate4lifenc.com.