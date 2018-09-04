Skate Rising: Dream Big – Make Plans 

Jump on board Saturday, September 8th, for a very special Skate Rising event at the Encinitas Skate Plaza from 9am-11am. Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, and Yash Presswalla from Canada’s Impact Skate Club will be joining the Exposure Skate crew to share experiences and ideas on how to make dreams become reality through hard work and perseverance.

DONATIONS NEEDED:

New and gently used women’s business attire

New and gently used purses

New makeup

Please bring the donations to the event and all donations will benefit women through the Community Resource Center in Encinitas.

Skate Rising events are FREE and offer learn to skate clinics with gear rental available. K.D is Kindness will be leading the girls in a fun project as well. Snack and drink samples will be available from Nekter Juice Bar and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Hope to see you all there and don’t forget to RSVP!