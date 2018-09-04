Skate Rising: Dream Big – Make Plans 

Jump on board Saturday, September 8thfor a very special Skate Rising event at the Encinitas Skate Plaza from 9am-11am. Mayor Catherine S. Blakespear, and Yash Presswalla from Canada’s Impact Skate Club will be joining the Exposure Skate crew to share experiences and ideas on how to make dreams become reality through hard work and perseverance.

DONATIONS NEEDED:

New and gently used women’s business attire

New and gently used purses

New makeup

Please bring the donations to the event and all donations will benefit women through the Community Resource Center in Encinitas.

Skate Rising events are FREE and offer learn to skate clinics with gear rental available.  K.D is Kindness will be leading the girls in a fun project as well. Snack and drink samples will be available from Nekter Juice Bar and Sprouts Farmers Market. 

Hope to see you all there and don’t forget to RSVP!

Skate Rising is a free, fun and empowering skateboarding program for girls between the ages of 4-18, run by Exposure Skate. Each month, participating girls learn about a need in the community, help to address the need through a community service project and take part in a skate clinic run by industry professionals. Self-empowerment projects happen every 3 months.

Want to show some support for Skate Rising? 

Donate here – https://exposureskate.org/donation/

Information

Written by September 4, 2018Submit Comment

Submit Comment

Post a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SHOP

Juice Trucker Hats Stealth and White Lightning

COLLECTIONS

Tony Alva Skate Team InterviewsJuice Bones Brigade ChroniclesJuice Magazine Dogtown ChroniclesDuty Now For The Future Skatepark Builders InterviewsLoud Ones In The Van

Social

Newsletter

Subscribe to the Juice Magazine Newsletter

* indicates required

Subscribe

Juice Magazine 75 cover Scott Oster

SUBSCRIBE

JUICE MAGAZINE | 319 OCEAN FRONT WALK #1, VENICE, CA 90291 | (310) 399.5336 | [email protected]
Juice is an interview magazine featuring skateboarding, surfing, art and music. Since 1993, Juice has been independently owned and dedicated to the core. Juice Magazine specializes in coverage of core skateboarders, surfers, musicians, skatepark builders, artists, photographers, rock n roll, metal, hardcore, pools, pipes & punk rock. Keep Skateboarding A Crime.
ABOUT | CONTACT | INDEX | NEWSLETTER | INTERNSHIPS | LINKS | SITEMAP | ADVERTISE | LETTERS | TERMS AND CONDITIONS | PRIVACY POLICY
© 1993-2018 Juice Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced by any means; electronic, mechanical, photocopy, or otherwise without the prior written permission of the copyright owner, photographers, writers, or artists named herein. Trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.