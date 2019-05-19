Skate Pier 62 at Hudson River Park in NYC

As ground breaks for a brand new public concrete skatepark at Andy Kessler’s 108 Riverside skatepark in New York City, the Pier 62 Skatepark at Hudson River Park on the West Side continues to be heavily session by the locals. Glenn Joyce was on hand to capture some shots and kindly shared them with us so that we might share them with you. East Coast Represent…

Photos by Glenn Joyce @_glenn_joyce_

Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Frank @mr.dogable. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Jami Godfrey @jgcrun. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Joey @nycl_joey. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Josh Castro @stroflow. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Jami Godfrey @jgcrun. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Porkchop @the_ssps. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Stephi G @sk8foxhijinx. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Frank @mr.dogable. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Jami Godfrey @jgcrun. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Stephi G @sk8foxhijinx. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce
Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce


Information

2 comments

  • Ted Terrebonne May 19, 2019

    Good job 👍 on the photos!

  • Jami Godfrey May 20, 2019

    these awesome shots by Glenn Joyce remind me how fun it can be to play in The Hudson River Park!

