Skate Pier 62 at Hudson River Park in NYC

As ground breaks for a brand new public concrete skatepark at Andy Kessler’s 108 Riverside skatepark in New York City, the Pier 62 Skatepark at Hudson River Park on the West Side continues to be heavily session by the locals. Glenn Joyce was on hand to capture some shots and kindly shared them with us so that we might share them with you. East Coast Represent…

Photos by Glenn Joyce @_glenn_joyce_

Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Frank @mr.dogable. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Jami Godfrey @jgcrun. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce



Joey @nycl_joey. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Josh Castro @stroflow. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Jami Godfrey @jgcrun. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Porkchop @the_ssps. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Stephi G @sk8foxhijinx. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Frank @mr.dogable. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Jami Godfrey @jgcrun. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Stephi G @sk8foxhijinx. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Mikey @xmikey662x. Photo by Glenn Joyce

Shark Dog @shark_dog. Photo by Glenn Joyce



