Skate Pier 62 at Hudson River Park in NYC

As ground breaks for a brand new public concrete skatepark at Andy Kessler’s 108 Riverside skatepark in New York City, the Pier 62 Skatepark at Hudson River Park on the West Side continues to be heavily session by the locals. Glenn Joyce was on hand to capture some shots and kindly shared them with us so that we might share them with you. East Coast Represent…
Photos by Glenn Joyce @_glenn_joyce_
Ted Terrebonne May 19, 2019
Good job 👍 on the photos!
Jami Godfrey May 20, 2019
these awesome shots by Glenn Joyce remind me how fun it can be to play in The Hudson River Park!