Skate Like A Girl Hosts Wheels of Fortune in Seattle

Skate Like A Girl will be hosting the ninth annual Wheels of Fortune in Seattle during the weekend of May 4th-May 6th, culminating in a showcase of the world’s top professional competitors at All Together Skatepark – Seattle’s only indoor skatepark.

ABOUT SKATE LIKE A GIRL

Skate Like A Girl is a unique organization locally and internationally providing an innovative approach to female empowerment and leadership, focusing on the individual level and promoting women’s skateboarding on the community level. The goal is to create an inclusive community by promoting confidence, leadership, and social justice through the sport of skateboarding.

In its ninth year, WOF is the longest running and largest skateboard showcase featuring female-identified (cisgender or trans), trans, and gender non-conforming athletes from around the world. Skate Like a Girl is proud to host WOF in the Seattle area, an event that is consistent with the organization’s mission to create an inclusive community by promoting confidence, leadership, and social justice through the sport of skateboarding. This weekend long event culminates with a showcase at All Together Skatepark in Fremont May 6th, 2018, which will also be live streamed on various social media outlets. All are welcome to watch this fun and free event.

WOF showcases the world’s top professional competitors including current two-time world champion Lacey Baker, and has become a must-attend event on the calendar for local and international skaters ranging from ages from under 5 to 50+. While the competition on Sunday is a big focus, the weekend also includes a Friday night welcome party with video premieres and an art show, as well as a Saturday skate-themed scavenger hunt. With a full weekend of activities, skaters, supporters, and spectators of all ages can find many ways to get involved!

General schedule of events includes:

Friday May 4th, 2018

2:00 – 9:00 PM // Complimentary skateboard session at All Together Skate Park in Fremont

6:00 – 9:00 PM // Welcome party and athlete registration at evo retail store in Fremont

– All ages

– Free & Open to the Public

– Art exhibition featuring Dana Jeck, Kaissa Inzunza-fonseca, and Kalina Chung

– Registration & weekend information

– Female skate video screenings

– Raffle with gift cards from local restaurants, skate packages, and more

– Free refreshments

– Beer generously donated by Fremont Brewing for 21+

​Saturday May 5th, 2018

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM // Group meet up to skate at Green Lake Skate Park with MiiR Coffee & donuts

12:00 – 6:00 PM // Skate Witches Witch Hunt at various locations (meet up at Green Lake Skate Park)

6:00 – 8:30 PM // Sage Williams Memorial Skate Jam Cal Anderson Courts

7:00 – 10:00 PM // Shop hangs w/ Gnarhunters pop up shop at 35th North skate shop

9:00 PM // “Timeless Areas” Documentary on Elissa Steamer at N.W. Film Forum

Purchase tickets for “Timeless Areas” documentary here.

Sunday May 6th, 2018

Main event competition at All Together Skate Park

12:00 PM – Registration, Athlete Check-in, & Open Skate for all competitors

1:00 PM – 12&Under All Gender

1:45 PM – Beginner Grrlz

2:30 PM – Intermediate Grrlz

3:15 PM – Golden Grrlz (30+)

4:00 PM – Advanced Grrlz

5:00 PM – Open/Pro Grrlz

6:00 PM – Awards

This year’s event will be held at All Together Skatepark, beneath the evo retail location, near Seattle on May 8. Learn more at https://www.evo.com/discover/skate/wheels-of-fortune